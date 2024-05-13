Disneyland Paris Resort Announces Cowgirl Musical Dreams Event

A new yee-hawing good time is coming to Disney Village at Disneyland Paris Resort.
What’s Happening:
- On May 24th and 25th, Disney Village will be hosting “Cowgirl Musical Dreams,” a Nashville-inspired weekend of music, dancing, and fun.
- The free event will include line dancing lessons and county pop-rock concerts for guests to enjoy.
- Performances will feature West Owls, Justyna Kelley, Joelynn Avril, Clara & The Wild Horses, Two Passengers, and The Wilds.
- This limited time event will start at 630pm on May 24th and May 25th at Disney Village.