Disney Illuminations Returning to Disneyland Paris This Summer

Disneyland Paris is ready to kick off the summer. The park’s iconic nighttime spectacular, Disney Illuminations, will return at the end of the month.

Disney Illuminations will return to invite guests to live brighter nights when it returns to Disneyland Paris on May 31.

The nighttime show, which originally debuted in 2017, made way for the return of Disney Dreams last April as part of the park’s 30th anniversary celebration.

Now, the beloved nighttime show is set to return at the end of this month.

You can check out the show as it was seen in 2019 in the video below:

About Disney Dreams:

Disney Dreams returned to Disneyland Paris last April as a grand finale of the park’s 30th anniversary celebration.

Guided by Peter Pan’s shadow, guests discover or rediscover some of the greatest Disney stories projected on Sleeping Beauty Castle during an extraordinary journey featuring iconic songs from Disney and Pixar fan favorites Beauty and the Beast, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Lion King, Tangled, and many others.

Disney Dreams!, which originally debuted in 2012, offers an incredible burst of colors and light using state-of-the-art technology, dazzling projections, spectacular lasers and fountains, and sensational pyrotechnic effects.

The mapping technology used for the show also creates illusions of rotating towers and swinging motions on the walls of Sleeping Beauty Castle!

An additional upgrade to the show’s technical equipment includes the installation of energy-efficient laser video projectors, which will make it possible to reduce energy use by 50%, while delivering a breathtaking show.

Watch Disney Dreams in the video below: