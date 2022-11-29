Disneyland Paris To Celebrate Diversity With Disneyland Paris Pride Event at Walt Disney Studios Park

Disneyland Paris is inviting friends, family, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies to a very special event taking place in June of 2023 at the Walt Disney Studios Park.

What’s Happening:

Friends, family, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies are invited to join in the sparkling and joyful atmosphere at Walt Disney Studios Park from 8pm until 2am, with attractions open all evening, live performances and much more! Starting now, buy your event tickets for Disneyland Paris Pride and access the event from 8pm until 2am.

Guests are invited to celebrate diversity in the most magical place of all and let yourself be carried away by the

festive atmosphere of this unmissable event where everyone is welcome to gather and share a timeless evening in all the colours of the rainbow.

Enjoy magical shows and entertainment all evening long, including the Disney Colourful Pride Parade, where guests can sing and dance to their heart's content as Disney Characters dressed in rainbow colours celebrate diversity in their magnificent sparkling vehicles.They can also head to the main stage to see great live artistic performances and get ready to sing their heart out! More details regarding live entertainment offerings for the event are expected to be announced at a later date.

Guests are also invited to “get some glitter on” and enjoy special moments with Disney friends at the celebrations all evening. Mickey, Minnie and other Characters from the many worlds of Disney can't wait to take selfies that guests are sure to treasure forever.

Keep the party going, and enjoy the many attractions of the park and in the epic new land, Marvel Avengers Campus

Ready to strut your stuff and show off your best moves? Calling all dancers and performers at heart to the dance floor to end this evening in a truly beautiful fashion, and keep the party going until 2 AM.

Guests are invited to buy tickets for the event, which according to the park, are getting bought fairly quickly. However, a Plus Ticket will also provide guests with early access to the event! With a Plus Event Ticket for Disneyland Paris Pride, you'll be able to enter Walt Disney Studios Park at 4pm on 17 June 2023.. It is advised to get these tickets as soon as possible, as they are a special, limited, tier.

If you are traveling to the Disneyland Paris resort for the event and include a hotel stay as part of the festivities, you can save 15% on the price of a Standard Event Ticket for the event when sold separately if you include it as part of a Disney Hotel + Disney Parks Tickets package!

Disneyland Paris Resort Annual Pass holders can enjoy a reduced price on Standard Event Tickets for Disneyland Paris Pride depending on your Annual Pass type (not including Discovery and Magic Flex Passes).

Guests with disabilities can enjoy a 25% discount on a Standard or a Plus Event Ticket for Disneyland Paris Pride (sold separately) upon presentation of an official document accepted by Disneyland Paris stating the disability on the day of the visit.