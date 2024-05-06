Marvel Comics to Celebrate Pride Month with Variant Covers Featuring LGBTQIA+ Characters

Next month, Marvel Comics will kick off Pride Month with its annual Marvel’s Voices: Pride anthology one-shot, titled X-Men: The Wedding Special #1, followed by an all-new series of Pride Variant Covers.

What’s Happening:

  • On sale throughout June, this year’s Pride variant covers were drawn by two of the industry’s most promising talents: Betsy Cola and Davi Go.
  • Across eight stunning covers on Marvel’s hottest titles, celebrate LGBTQIA+ heroes from throughout the Marvel Universe, including members of the Avengers, the X-Men, and more.
  • Each piece teams up iconic LGBTQIA+ characters with one of their fellow Marvel Super Heroes.
  • Here are some of the characters spotlighted on this year’s covers:
    • America Chavez, who delivered justice…like lightning! during Devil’s Reign in Thunderbolts (2022).
    • Angela, who returns later this month in Immortal Thor #11 where she’ll team up with her siblings to rescue another child of Odin!
    • Black Cat, whose team-up series with Mary Jane Watson, Jackpot & Black Cat, is on sale now.
    • Hercules, soon rejoining Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the upcoming Blood Hunt tie-in issues of Avengers (2023).
    • Hulkling, the “King of Space” who’s made recent appearances throughout the Marvel Universe in Captain Marvel (2023), Loki (2023), and more.
    • Lightning, the most electrifying member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes who played a pivotal role in 2018's No Surrender event. He’ll be rejoining the team later this year in a yet-to-be announced new Avengers title.
    • Loki, currently sowing chaos and reigniting an eons-old sibling rivalry in Immortal Thor.
    • Northstar, the groundbreaking first openly gay character in Marvel Comics. Fans recently saw Northstar lead a new iteration of Canada's premier super-team during the Fall of X limited series, Alpha Flight (2023).
    • Rachel Summers, currently playing a pivotal role in Krakoa’s final battle in Rise of the Powers of X. She will star alongside her girlfriend, Betsy Braddock, in the upcoming new run of X-Force.
    • Rūna, a legendary Valkyrie who first appeared in 2021’s King in Black crossover before making appearances in the pages of Thor, Avengers Unlimited, and more.
  • Check out all eight covers below and preorder them at your local comic shop today!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #52 PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO (On Sale 6/19)

CAPTAIN AMERICA #10 PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA (On Sale 6/19)

DAREDEVIL #10 PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO (On Sale 6/26)

INCREDIBLE HULK #13 PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA (On Sale 6/12)

IMMORTAL THOR #12 PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY DAVI (On Sale 6/19)

JACKPOT & BLACK CAT #4 PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA (On Sale 6/26)

SCARLET WITCH #1 PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO (On Sale 6/12)

X-MEN #35 PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA (On Sale 6/5)

