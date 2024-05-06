Marvel Comics to Celebrate Pride Month with Variant Covers Featuring LGBTQIA+ Characters

Next month, Marvel Comics will kick off Pride Month with its annual Marvel’s Voices: Pride anthology one-shot, titled X-Men: The Wedding Special #1, followed by an all-new series of Pride Variant Covers.
What’s Happening:
- On sale throughout June, this year’s Pride variant covers were drawn by two of the industry’s most promising talents: Betsy Cola and Davi Go.
- Across eight stunning covers on Marvel’s hottest titles, celebrate LGBTQIA+ heroes from throughout the Marvel Universe, including members of the Avengers, the X-Men, and more.
- Each piece teams up iconic LGBTQIA+ characters with one of their fellow Marvel Super Heroes.
- Here are some of the characters spotlighted on this year’s covers:
- America Chavez, who delivered justice…like lightning! during Devil’s Reign in Thunderbolts (2022).
- Angela, who returns later this month in Immortal Thor #11 where she’ll team up with her siblings to rescue another child of Odin!
- Black Cat, whose team-up series with Mary Jane Watson, Jackpot & Black Cat, is on sale now.
- Hercules, soon rejoining Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the upcoming Blood Hunt tie-in issues of Avengers (2023).
- Hulkling, the “King of Space” who’s made recent appearances throughout the Marvel Universe in Captain Marvel (2023), Loki (2023), and more.
- Lightning, the most electrifying member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes who played a pivotal role in 2018's No Surrender event. He’ll be rejoining the team later this year in a yet-to-be announced new Avengers title.
- Loki, currently sowing chaos and reigniting an eons-old sibling rivalry in Immortal Thor.
- Northstar, the groundbreaking first openly gay character in Marvel Comics. Fans recently saw Northstar lead a new iteration of Canada's premier super-team during the Fall of X limited series, Alpha Flight (2023).
- Rachel Summers, currently playing a pivotal role in Krakoa’s final battle in Rise of the Powers of X. She will star alongside her girlfriend, Betsy Braddock, in the upcoming new run of X-Force.
- Rūna, a legendary Valkyrie who first appeared in 2021’s King in Black crossover before making appearances in the pages of Thor, Avengers Unlimited, and more.
