ABC News Announces Array of Pride Month Coverage

ABC News has announced their extensive coverage during LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

What’s Happening:

Throughout June, ABC News’ various outlets will be covering Pride Month and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. ABC News Live , along with ABC owned TV stations and Hulu Pride Across America , highlighting the biggest Pride marches and parades on Sunday, June 30th. ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis will feature interviews with LGBTQ+ changemakers throughout the month KABC-TV will share coverage on LA Pride on June 9th. Good Morning America will kick off their “GMA Out Loud!” series highlighting pride celebration, interviews with community leaders, and news stories revolving around queer individuals. Deals & Steals will also be highlighting LGBTQ+ businesses. GMA3: What You Need to Know will also feature interviews, profiles, and segments about the community, including an inspiring interview with famed ally Cyndi Lauper. World News Tonight will spotlight key figures in the LGBTQ+ community within its “America Strong” and “Person of the Week” segments. The View will cover Pride Month by highlighting issues concerning LGBTQ+ voters during the 2024 election year and will spotlight people who showcase the resilience and joy of the LGBTQ+ community. Nightline will feature celebrity guests and beloved stars in the LGBTQ+ community, including David Archuleta and Margaret Cho, for interviews about the importance of representation and inclusivity on screen, on stage and in music. Segments will also explore how issues facing the LGBTQ+ community intersect with the journey of other underrepresented groups in the United States. This Week with George Stephanopoulos will air stories spotlighting the LGBTQ+ community. ABC News Digital and Good Morning America Digital will report on Pride Month with a series of compelling stories and narratives highlighting LGBTQ+ history and legacy, as well as the community in America. Additionally, there will be an update on the Bud Light boycott one year later, an exploration of the state of LGBTQ+ safe spaces, stories of “rainbow families,” and discussions about the challenges and joys of LGBTQ+ parenthood. The coverage will also delve into intersectionality and inclusivity within the community while profiling faces of LGBTQ+ creativity and more. ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will report on the difficulties LGBTQ+ seniors face and how organizations are helping this community age with dignity and companionship. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners. ABC Audio will feature regular segments in our weekly newsmagazine, Perspective , as well as highlights of reporting from other platforms in their hourly newscasts.

Complete Pride coverage begins June 1st on all ABC News platforms.

More ABC News: