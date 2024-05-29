ABC Pilot “Forgive & Forget” Adds Three To Cast

A trio of actors have been added to ABC’s newest comedy pilot.

The upcoming Ty Burrell multi-cam sitcom, Forgive & Forget , has added three new cast members to the pilot, reports Deadline .

, has added three new cast members to the pilot, . Sean Rodriguez Marquette is set to play Burrell’s adult son.

Diana Maria Riva will play Burrell’s ex-wife and Marquette’s mother.

Finally, Kimia Behpoornia is Burrell’s memory care therapist.

The pilot follows Burrell coping with an unexpected diagnosis and his family aiding in the support (and shenanigans).

Forgive & Forget is one of two multi-cam pilots being worked on by ABC, alongside the new Tim Allen starring vehicle.

