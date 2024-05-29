ABC Pilot “Forgive & Forget” Adds Three To Cast

A trio of actors have been added to ABC’s newest comedy pilot.
What’s Happening:
- The upcoming Ty Burrell multi-cam sitcom, Forgive & Forget, has added three new cast members to the pilot, reports Deadline.
- Sean Rodriguez Marquette is set to play Burrell’s adult son.
- Diana Maria Riva will play Burrell’s ex-wife and Marquette’s mother.
- Finally, Kimia Behpoornia is Burrell’s memory care therapist.
- The pilot follows Burrell coping with an unexpected diagnosis and his family aiding in the support (and shenanigans).
- Forgive & Forget is one of two multi-cam pilots being worked on by ABC, alongside the new Tim Allen starring vehicle.
