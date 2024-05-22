ABC News and Hulu Debut Trailer for New Documentary “BRATS” on “The Brat Pack” of the 1980s

ABC News and Hulu have shared the trailer for BRATS, a new documentary delving into the story of the 1980s “Brat Pack” of Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, and more.

What’s Happening:

In the 1980s, everybody wanted to be in the Brat Pack… Except them. Director Andrew McCarthy reunites with Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, and more for the original documentary BRATS , which begins streaming June 13th on Hulu.

BRATS looks at the iconic films of the 1980s that shaped a generation and the narrative that took hold when their young stars were branded the "Brat Pack."

looks at the iconic films of the 1980s that shaped a generation and the narrative that took hold when their young stars were branded the “Brat Pack.” McCarthy reunites with his fellow Brat Packers — friends, colleagues and former foes, including Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson and Timothy Hutton, many of whom he had not seen for over 30 years — to answer the question: What did it mean to be part of the Brat Pack?

McCarthy also sits down for a first-time conversation with writer David Blum, who fatefully coined the term Brat Pack in a 1985 New York Magazine cover story.

