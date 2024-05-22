Hulu Developing Animated Comedy Series Inspired by “Bad Friends” Podcast

Following a competitive situation, Hulu has obtained the development rights to Bad Friends, a new animated project from Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee, the duo behind the comedy podcast of the same name.

What’s Happening:

Bad Friends follows the relationship between Andrew, a fiery lightning bug, and Bobby, a shy rolly polly, as they navigate the treacherous waters of being adolescent misfit bugs in high school.

Created by Lee, Nick Kreiss, Santino and Andres Salaf, the potential series will be written by Kreiss and Santino.

Lee, Santino and Kreiss executive produce with Trevor Engelson from Underground and Doug Banker from Five All In The Fifth. Salaf is a co-executive producer, while the studio is 20th Television Animation.

Launched in 2020 by comedians Lee and Santino, Bad Friends, which showcases their improv skills, has become a top comedy podcast across platforms, including Apple and Spotify.

Hulu has been looking to expand its original adult animation offerings beyond shows like Solar Opposites and the revival of Futurama.

