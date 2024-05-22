Hulu Developing Animated Comedy Series Inspired by “Bad Friends” Podcast

Following a competitive situation, Hulu has obtained the development rights to Bad Friends, a new animated project from Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee, the duo behind the comedy podcast of the same name.
What’s Happening:
- According to Deadline, Hulu nabbed the rights to Bad Friends following a competitive situation with several major adult animation studios.
- Bad Friends follows the relationship between Andrew, a fiery lightning bug, and Bobby, a shy rolly polly, as they navigate the treacherous waters of being adolescent misfit bugs in high school.
- Created by Lee, Nick Kreiss, Santino and Andres Salaf, the potential series will be written by Kreiss and Santino.
- Lee, Santino and Kreiss executive produce with Trevor Engelson from Underground and Doug Banker from Five All In The Fifth. Salaf is a co-executive producer, while the studio is 20th Television Animation.
- Launched in 2020 by comedians Lee and Santino, Bad Friends, which showcases their improv skills, has become a top comedy podcast across platforms, including Apple and Spotify.
- Hulu has been looking to expand its original adult animation offerings beyond shows like Solar Opposites and the revival of Futurama.
