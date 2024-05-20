Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2024

Hulu has revealed all of its June 2024 new additions, including FX’s Clipped and Season 3 of The Bear, Onyx Collective’s series adaptation of Queenie, plus lots of new true-crime content. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this June.

Hulu Originals

FX’s Clipped: Two-Episode Series Premiere – June 4

FX’s "Clipped" takes you behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, this limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld: Complete Limited Series (SUBBED & DUBBED) – June 7

In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld (Daniel Brühl) is 38 and not yet wearing his iconic hairstyle. He is a ready-to-wear designer, unknown to the general public. While he meets and falls in love with the sultry Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin), an ambitious and troubling young dandy, the most mysterious of fashion designers dares to take on his friend (and rival) Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois), a genius of haute couture backed by the redoubtable businessman Pierre Bergé (Alex Lutz). "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld" plunges us into the heart of the 70s, in Paris, Monaco and Rome, to follow the formidable blossoming of this complex and iconic personality of Parisian couture, already driven by the ambition to become the Emperor of fashion. Between glamour and clashes of egos, grandiose parties and destructive passions, discover the story of Karl before Lagerfeld. A story told for the first time on screen and adapted from the bestseller "Kaiser Karl" by Raphaëlle Bacqué (published by Albin Michel) that brings together a star-studded cast.

Queenie: Complete Season 1 – June 7

Queenie Jenkins is a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman living in south London, straddling two cultures and slotting neatly into neither. After a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Queenie seeks comfort in all the wrong places and begins to realize she has to face the past head-on before she can rebuild. The series is based on the best-selling novel by Candice Carty-Williams.

From Tomorrow: Complete Season 1 – June 12

Gabriela and Andrés, a doctor and a detective, must face a series of supernatural phenomena that disrupt their lives and those of their loved ones. Together, they have the opportunity to change their destinies.

BRATS: ABC News Documentary Premiere – June 13

“BRATS” explores the cultural phenomenon of films such as “St. Elmo’s Fire” and “The Breakfast Club” that tapped into teenage angst and connected with young audiences in a way that had never been done before. The films earned a cult-like following but the “Brat Pack” label would impact the young actors’ careers in unexpected ways for decades to come. Director and Brat-Packer Andrew McCarthy, who rose to stardom in such films as “Pretty in Pink,” “St. Elmo’s Fire” and “Less Than Zero” and wrote the New York Times bestselling memoir “Brat: An ‘80s Story,” goes right to the source, reuniting with his fellow Brat-Packers — friends, colleagues and former foes, many of whom he had not seen for over 30 years — to answer the question: What did it mean to be part of the Brat Pack?

Blood Free: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) – June 14

Tormented by the memory of a terrorist attack that left his colleagues dead and the President of Korea disabled, former elite soldier Woo Chaewoon has dedicated his life to tracking down those responsible. Methodically studying the survivors of that fateful day, Chaewoon’s suspicions are heightened after discovering CEO Yun Jayu’s company has experienced record profits in the years since the attack. With Jayu constantly under the threat of attack from drug cartels, terrorists, hackers, and extremists, Chaewoon infiltrates her organization while posing as her personal bodyguard. But with attacks coming from all around and the truth far more twisted than anyone could have imagined, will Chaewoon be able to get to the bottom of what happened that day before Jayu’s enemies exact their revenge?

Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown: Complete Limited Series – June 17

The Emmy Award-winning, critically acclaimed franchise ONE DAY IN AMERICA returns with its third installment, CULT MASSACRE: ONE DAY IN JONESTOWN. The three-part series from Emmy Award-winning 72 Films’ David Glover, BAFTA Award-winning director Marian Mohamed, along with Academy Award®-winning filmmakers Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin, tells the story of an idealistic religious organization led by the infamous Jim Jones, who set out to establish a utopian community in Guyana. What began as a peaceful movement seeking social justice ultimately spiraled into a mass casualty event that left 918 dead. Told by survivors and eyewitnesses, along with using rare footage and rare Jim Jones recordings, the powerful series gives an immersive look into the final harrowing hours leading up to one of America’s darkest chapters.

Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (DUBBED) – June 17

“Mission: Yozakura Family,” an upcoming TV anime based on the spy-themed shonen manga of the same name, has published a new trailer and revealed the opening theme song performers for the series. Pop duo Ikimono-gakari performs the opening theme, which is entitled “Unmei-chan” (“Destiny-chan”).

Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini: Complete Docuseries – June 20

Keith and Sherri Papini’s seemingly idyllic family life is shattered when Sherri vanishes from their northern California neighborhood, triggering a frenzied search that becomes news around the world. With unprecedented access to Sherri’s family and friends – as well as the investigators who struggled for six years to solve the mystery of her disappearance – this limited documentary series intimately explores the jaw-dropping revelations of a relationship that wasn’t what it seemed.

Shoresy: Complete Season 3 Premiere – June 21

Created by and starring Jared Keeso, “Shoresy” sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite character, Shoresy (Keeso), and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (The NOSHO), continue their quest to never lose again. In Season three, “Shoresy” and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs compete in the National Senior Tournament.

Breakin’ On The One: Documentary Film Premiere – June 24

On August 15th, 1981 when a large, excited crowd gathered at the plaza of Lincoln Center in Manhattan for the Out-of-Doors Festival. The highlight of the event was a breaking battle between the Rocksteady Crew and the Dynamic Rockers. What unfolded would prove to be a seminal moment in American culture, a showdown that has reverberated for decades across hip hop, dance, race, and politics. Utilizing a trove of archival material from the 1980s and interviews with those who were there, this is the chronicle of how breaking transformed itself from a niche urban activity to an Olympic sport performed worldwide. It’s the tale of how a handful of innovators from often neglected corners of a struggling city helped create a cornerstone event for a movement, one that grew from its devastated borough origins to influence the highest ranks of sports and entertainment. Spanning much of the half-century since hip hop emerged in New York and became a cultural phenomenon, this is the story of how the breaking battle of 1981 helped create the world as we know it today.

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge: Documentary Premiere – June 25

An unprecedented look at the non-stop life of a cultural luminary. At a time when gender equality and women’s issues are at the forefront, Diane von Furstenberg’s life exemplifies empowerment, resilience, entrepreneurship, and style. She is an inspiration to women with her unapologetic demeanor. Diane never saw herself as a victim of sexism; rather, she embraced her femininity in a strong and profound way, forging a path for her daughter and the next generation of women to follow. Few women embody the gravitas, grace, and gusto of the incomparable Diane von Furstenberg. A citizen of the world and the child of a Holocaust survivor, her story, and its impact have uplifted people around the globe. In 1974, DVF transformed not only her destiny but also that of countless women with the introduction of the iconic “wrap dress,” a unique garment that instantly bestowed fashion and confidence upon its wearers, irrespective of their shape, background, or status. As she approaches the eve of her retrospective exhibition, marking a 50-year distinguished career, Diane von Furstenberg contemplates her pioneering path in a male-dominated realm to erect a multi-million-dollar fashion empire – as an early visionary, and influencer, she challenged the status quo with the bold inquiry, "Why can’t a woman do what a man does?" With resolute determination, she faced various challenges – she was a single woman balancing a career, raising two children, and bravely confronting cancer. These hurdles didn’t stop her; instead, she embraced them and they fueled her mission to inspire women everywhere to pursue their lives with equal passion and purpose and design their own lives. DVF was born to be a woman in charge. And, she was born to inspire other women to take charge of their lives.

FX's The Bear: Complete Season 3 – June 27

Season three of FX’s The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.

New On Hulu in June

June 1:

Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9 (Food Network)

Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 5-7 (Discovery)

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 18-21 (CBS)

Bahamas Life: Complete Season 4 (HGTV)

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (DUBBED) (Viz)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 14 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Seasons 51 and 54 (Food Network)

Hawaii Life: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 139 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 171 (HGTV)

Island Life: Complete Season 17 (HGTV)

Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 7 (Magnolia)

Survivor: Compelete Seasons 9-10, 26-27 (CBS)

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Seasons 2-3 (TLC)

About Last Night| 1986

Annapolis | 2006

Aquamarine | 2006

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy | 2004 (20th anniversary)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues | 2013

The Batman | 2022

Betsy's Wedding | 1990

Blades Of Glory | 2007

Blue City | 1986

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation … | 2006

The Boss | 2016

Boys Don't Cry | 1999 (25th anniversary)

Brown Sugar | 2002

Click | 2006

Coyote Ugly | 2000

The Croods | 2013

The Day After Tomorrow | 2004 (20th anniversary)

Death on the Nile

The Duke | 2020

Eight Millimeter | 1999 (25th anniversary)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw | 2019

Ferris Bueller's Day Off | 1986

Fight Club | 1999 (25th anniversary)

Freddy Got Fingered | 2001

Fresh Horses | 1988

The Girl Next Door | 2004 (20th anniversary)

Hide and Seek | 2005

Hitchcock | 2012

Independence Day | 1996

It Follows | 2015

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story | 2021

Joker | 2019

Kill Your Darlings | 2013

Life of Pi | 2012

Little Black Book | 2004 (20th anniversary)

Lord of War | 2005

Mirrors | 2008

The Missing | 2003

Money Monster | 2016

The New Guy | 2002

Office Space | 1999 (25th anniversary)

Over The Hedge | 2006

Prayers for Bobby | 2009 (15th anniversary)

Saw | 2004 (20th anniversary)

Saw 2 | 2005

Saw 3 | 2006

Saw 4 | 2007

Saw 5 | 2008

Saw 6 | 2009

Saw: The Final Chapter | 2010

Skyscraper | 2018

Silent Hill | 2006

Slums Of Beverly Hills | 1998

Split | 2017

St. Elmo's Fire | 1985

Taps | 1981

Van Helsing | 2004 (20th anniversary)

Volcano | 1997

The Vow | 2012

Weird Science | 1985

Wild Tales | 2015

Working Girl | 1988

June 3:

World Eats: Bread: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

Bullet Train | 2022

Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material | 2023

Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill | 1999

Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar | 2022

Gina Yashere: Skinny Bitch | 2008

Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption | 2023

Monét X Change: Fist of Glory | 2023

Peppermint: So-Sigh-Ety Effects | 2023

Todd Glass: Talks About Stuff | 2012

June 4:

FX's Clipped: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)

Erased: WWII Heroes of Color: Complete Docuseries (National Geographic)

Name That Tune: Season 4 Premiere (Fox)

The Real Red Tails: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

June 5:

An Audience With Kylie: Special (ITV)

June 6:

Jungle Bunch: Operation Meltdown | 2023

Perfect Days | 2023

June 7:

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld: Complete Limited Series (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Hulu Original)

Queenie: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Beautiful Wedding | 2024

Step Up | 2006

Step Up 2 The Streets | 2008

Step Up 3D | 2010

What Comes Around | 2023

June 8:

Love Island U.K.: Season 11 Premiere (ITV)

Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue (National Geographic)

Candis Cayne's Secret Garden: Complete Season 1 (equalPRIDEMEDIA)

OUT 100: 2021, 2022, 2023 Specials (equalPRIDEMEDIA)

June 9:

2024 LA Pride Parade: Livestream (ABC)

June 10:

Restaurant Startup: Complete Series (CNBC)

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills: Complete Series (E!)

WAGS: Complete Series (E!)

WAGS Atlanta: Complete Series (E!)

WAGS Miami: Complete Series (E!)

Origin | 2024

June 11:

Wreck: Complete Season 2 (Euston Films/Fremantle)

June 12:

GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere (DUBBED) (Hulu Original)

iHeart Radio & P&G "Can't Cancel Pride" Special: Livestream

From Tomorrow: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu)

June 13:

BRATS: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Pirates: Truth Behind Legends (National Geographic)

Rose's War | 2023

To Kill a Stepfather | 2023

Trapped in the Farmhouse | 2023

June 14:

Blood Free: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Hulu Original)

Chewing Gum: Complete Series (Fremantle)

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged In Hollywood | 2015

Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang | 2019

Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays | 2017

Lavell Crawford: New LookSame Funny (Extended Edition) | 2019

Margaret Cho – PsyCHO | 2015

Mike Birbiglia: What I Should Have Said Was Nothing | 2008

Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend's Boyfriend | 2013

Thee Lavell Crawford | 2023

Tom Segura: Completely Normal | 2014 (10th anniversary)

Whitney Cummings: Money Shot | 2010

June 15:

I Kissed a Boy: Complete Season 1 (ITV)

In the Fade | 2017

June 17:

Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)

Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (DUBBED) (Hulu Original)

June 18:

Clotilda: The Return Home (National Geographic)

June 19:

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Complete Season 4 (National Geographic)

To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 7 (National Geographic)

Wicked Tuna: Complete Season 13 (National Geographic)

June 20:

Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini: Complete Documentary Series (Hulu Original)

June 21:

Shoresy: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Marmalade | 2024

June 22:

Prey | 2024

June 24:

Breakin’ On The One: Documentary Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Invitation | 2022

June 25:

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

June 26:

Kokdu: Season of Deity Season 1 (DUBBED) (Viki)

A Love Song | 2022

Summering | 2022

June 27:

FX's The Bear: Complete Season 3 (Only on Hulu)

Amelia's Children | 2023

June 28:

The Family Stallone: Complete Season 1 (CBS)

Eric D'Alessandro: I Don't Understand | 2023

Joe Zimmerman: Cult Classic | 2023

John Crist: What Are We Doing? | 2022

Josh Pugh: Live From Birmingham Town Hall | 2023

Red Right Hand | 2024

Somewhere Quiet | 2023

June 30:

Pride Across America: Livestream (ABC News Live)

Zappa | 2020

Leaving Hulu in June

June 1:

Cloudburst | 2011

Just Friends | 2018

June 5:

The Secret Garden | 2020

June 8:

The Dog Knight | 2021

June 12:

The Free Fall | 2021

June 14:

The Burning Plain | 2008

Europa Report | 2013

Frontera | 2014

The Good Doctor

I Melt With You | 2011

Two Lovers | 2008

World's Greatest Dad | 2009

The Wrecking Crew | 2008

June 15:

Chevalier | 2023

June 22:

The Meg | 2018

June 23:

The Accursed | 2021

Between Me and My Mind | 2019

Queens of Pain | 2020

Wildhood | 2021

June 30:

A Good Day To Die Hard | 2013

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy | 2004

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues | 2013

The Batman | 2022

Big Daddy | 1999

The Bounty Hunter | 2010

The Chronicles of Riddick | 2004

Come See The Paradise | 1990

Die Hard | 1988

Die Hard 2 | 1990

Die Hard With A Vengeance | 1995

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw | 2019

Good Boys | 2019

Joker | 2019

Live Free Or Die Hard | 2007

The Mask | 1994

Ocean's 8 | 2018

The Rundown | 2003

Skyline | 2010

Taken 3 | 2015

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion | 2006

300 | 2007

