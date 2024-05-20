Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2024

Hulu has revealed all of its June 2024 new additions, including FX’s Clipped and Season 3 of The Bear, Onyx Collective’s series adaptation of Queenie, plus lots of new true-crime content. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this June.
Hulu Originals
FX’s Clipped: Two-Episode Series Premiere – June 4
FX’s "Clipped" takes you behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, this limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.
Becoming Karl Lagerfeld: Complete Limited Series (SUBBED & DUBBED) – June 7
In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld (Daniel Brühl) is 38 and not yet wearing his iconic hairstyle. He is a ready-to-wear designer, unknown to the general public. While he meets and falls in love with the sultry Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin), an ambitious and troubling young dandy, the most mysterious of fashion designers dares to take on his friend (and rival) Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois), a genius of haute couture backed by the redoubtable businessman Pierre Bergé (Alex Lutz). "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld" plunges us into the heart of the 70s, in Paris, Monaco and Rome, to follow the formidable blossoming of this complex and iconic personality of Parisian couture, already driven by the ambition to become the Emperor of fashion. Between glamour and clashes of egos, grandiose parties and destructive passions, discover the story of Karl before Lagerfeld. A story told for the first time on screen and adapted from the bestseller "Kaiser Karl" by Raphaëlle Bacqué (published by Albin Michel) that brings together a star-studded cast.
Queenie: Complete Season 1 – June 7
Queenie Jenkins is a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman living in south London, straddling two cultures and slotting neatly into neither. After a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Queenie seeks comfort in all the wrong places and begins to realize she has to face the past head-on before she can rebuild. The series is based on the best-selling novel by Candice Carty-Williams.
From Tomorrow: Complete Season 1 – June 12
Gabriela and Andrés, a doctor and a detective, must face a series of supernatural phenomena that disrupt their lives and those of their loved ones. Together, they have the opportunity to change their destinies.
BRATS: ABC News Documentary Premiere – June 13
“BRATS” explores the cultural phenomenon of films such as “St. Elmo’s Fire” and “The Breakfast Club” that tapped into teenage angst and connected with young audiences in a way that had never been done before. The films earned a cult-like following but the “Brat Pack” label would impact the young actors’ careers in unexpected ways for decades to come. Director and Brat-Packer Andrew McCarthy, who rose to stardom in such films as “Pretty in Pink,” “St. Elmo’s Fire” and “Less Than Zero” and wrote the New York Times bestselling memoir “Brat: An ‘80s Story,” goes right to the source, reuniting with his fellow Brat-Packers — friends, colleagues and former foes, many of whom he had not seen for over 30 years — to answer the question: What did it mean to be part of the Brat Pack?
Blood Free: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) – June 14
Tormented by the memory of a terrorist attack that left his colleagues dead and the President of Korea disabled, former elite soldier Woo Chaewoon has dedicated his life to tracking down those responsible. Methodically studying the survivors of that fateful day, Chaewoon’s suspicions are heightened after discovering CEO Yun Jayu’s company has experienced record profits in the years since the attack. With Jayu constantly under the threat of attack from drug cartels, terrorists, hackers, and extremists, Chaewoon infiltrates her organization while posing as her personal bodyguard. But with attacks coming from all around and the truth far more twisted than anyone could have imagined, will Chaewoon be able to get to the bottom of what happened that day before Jayu’s enemies exact their revenge?
Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown: Complete Limited Series – June 17
The Emmy Award-winning, critically acclaimed franchise ONE DAY IN AMERICA returns with its third installment, CULT MASSACRE: ONE DAY IN JONESTOWN. The three-part series from Emmy Award-winning 72 Films’ David Glover, BAFTA Award-winning director Marian Mohamed, along with Academy Award®-winning filmmakers Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin, tells the story of an idealistic religious organization led by the infamous Jim Jones, who set out to establish a utopian community in Guyana. What began as a peaceful movement seeking social justice ultimately spiraled into a mass casualty event that left 918 dead. Told by survivors and eyewitnesses, along with using rare footage and rare Jim Jones recordings, the powerful series gives an immersive look into the final harrowing hours leading up to one of America’s darkest chapters.
Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (DUBBED) – June 17
“Mission: Yozakura Family,” an upcoming TV anime based on the spy-themed shonen manga of the same name, has published a new trailer and revealed the opening theme song performers for the series. Pop duo Ikimono-gakari performs the opening theme, which is entitled “Unmei-chan” (“Destiny-chan”).
Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini: Complete Docuseries – June 20
Keith and Sherri Papini’s seemingly idyllic family life is shattered when Sherri vanishes from their northern California neighborhood, triggering a frenzied search that becomes news around the world. With unprecedented access to Sherri’s family and friends – as well as the investigators who struggled for six years to solve the mystery of her disappearance – this limited documentary series intimately explores the jaw-dropping revelations of a relationship that wasn’t what it seemed.
Shoresy: Complete Season 3 Premiere – June 21
Created by and starring Jared Keeso, “Shoresy” sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite character, Shoresy (Keeso), and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (The NOSHO), continue their quest to never lose again. In Season three, “Shoresy” and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs compete in the National Senior Tournament.
Breakin’ On The One: Documentary Film Premiere – June 24
On August 15th, 1981 when a large, excited crowd gathered at the plaza of Lincoln Center in Manhattan for the Out-of-Doors Festival. The highlight of the event was a breaking battle between the Rocksteady Crew and the Dynamic Rockers. What unfolded would prove to be a seminal moment in American culture, a showdown that has reverberated for decades across hip hop, dance, race, and politics. Utilizing a trove of archival material from the 1980s and interviews with those who were there, this is the chronicle of how breaking transformed itself from a niche urban activity to an Olympic sport performed worldwide. It’s the tale of how a handful of innovators from often neglected corners of a struggling city helped create a cornerstone event for a movement, one that grew from its devastated borough origins to influence the highest ranks of sports and entertainment. Spanning much of the half-century since hip hop emerged in New York and became a cultural phenomenon, this is the story of how the breaking battle of 1981 helped create the world as we know it today.
Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge: Documentary Premiere – June 25
An unprecedented look at the non-stop life of a cultural luminary. At a time when gender equality and women’s issues are at the forefront, Diane von Furstenberg’s life exemplifies empowerment, resilience, entrepreneurship, and style. She is an inspiration to women with her unapologetic demeanor. Diane never saw herself as a victim of sexism; rather, she embraced her femininity in a strong and profound way, forging a path for her daughter and the next generation of women to follow. Few women embody the gravitas, grace, and gusto of the incomparable Diane von Furstenberg. A citizen of the world and the child of a Holocaust survivor, her story, and its impact have uplifted people around the globe. In 1974, DVF transformed not only her destiny but also that of countless women with the introduction of the iconic “wrap dress,” a unique garment that instantly bestowed fashion and confidence upon its wearers, irrespective of their shape, background, or status. As she approaches the eve of her retrospective exhibition, marking a 50-year distinguished career, Diane von Furstenberg contemplates her pioneering path in a male-dominated realm to erect a multi-million-dollar fashion empire – as an early visionary, and influencer, she challenged the status quo with the bold inquiry, "Why can’t a woman do what a man does?" With resolute determination, she faced various challenges – she was a single woman balancing a career, raising two children, and bravely confronting cancer. These hurdles didn’t stop her; instead, she embraced them and they fueled her mission to inspire women everywhere to pursue their lives with equal passion and purpose and design their own lives. DVF was born to be a woman in charge. And, she was born to inspire other women to take charge of their lives.
FX's The Bear: Complete Season 3 – June 27
Season three of FX’s The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.
New On Hulu in June
June 1:
- Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9 (Food Network)
- Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 5-7 (Discovery)
- The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 18-21 (CBS)
- Bahamas Life: Complete Season 4 (HGTV)
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (DUBBED) (Viz)
- Caribbean Life: Complete Season 14 (HGTV)
- Chopped: Complete Seasons 51 and 54 (Food Network)
- Hawaii Life: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
- House Hunters International: Complete Season 139 (HGTV)
- House Hunters: Complete Season 171 (HGTV)
- Island Life: Complete Season 17 (HGTV)
- Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 7 (Magnolia)
- Survivor: Compelete Seasons 9-10, 26-27 (CBS)
- Welcome to Plathville: Complete Seasons 2-3 (TLC)
- About Last Night| 1986
- Annapolis | 2006
- Aquamarine | 2006
- Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy | 2004 (20th anniversary)
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues | 2013
- The Batman | 2022
- Betsy's Wedding | 1990
- Blades Of Glory | 2007
- Blue City | 1986
- Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation … | 2006
- The Boss | 2016
- Boys Don't Cry | 1999 (25th anniversary)
- Brown Sugar | 2002
- Click | 2006
- Coyote Ugly | 2000
- The Croods | 2013
- The Day After Tomorrow | 2004 (20th anniversary)
- Death on the Nile | 2022
- The Duke | 2020
- Eight Millimeter | 1999 (25th anniversary)
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw | 2019
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off | 1986
- Fight Club | 1999 (25th anniversary)
- Freddy Got Fingered | 2001
- Fresh Horses | 1988
- The Girl Next Door | 2004 (20th anniversary)
- Hide and Seek | 2005
- Hitchcock | 2012
- Independence Day | 1996
- It Follows | 2015
- Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story | 2021
- Joker | 2019
- Kill Your Darlings | 2013
- Life of Pi | 2012
- Little Black Book | 2004 (20th anniversary)
- Lord of War | 2005
- Mirrors | 2008
- The Missing | 2003
- Money Monster | 2016
- The New Guy | 2002
- Office Space | 1999 (25th anniversary)
- Over The Hedge | 2006
- Prayers for Bobby | 2009 (15th anniversary)
- Saw | 2004 (20th anniversary)
- Saw 2 | 2005
- Saw 3 | 2006
- Saw 4 | 2007
- Saw 5 | 2008
- Saw 6 | 2009
- Saw: The Final Chapter | 2010
- Skyscraper | 2018
- Silent Hill | 2006
- Slums Of Beverly Hills | 1998
- Split | 2017
- St. Elmo's Fire | 1985
- Taps | 1981
- Van Helsing | 2004 (20th anniversary)
- Volcano | 1997
- The Vow | 2012
- Weird Science | 1985
- Wild Tales | 2015
- Working Girl | 1988
June 3:
- World Eats: Bread: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)
- Bullet Train | 2022
- Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material | 2023
- Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill | 1999
- Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar | 2022
- Gina Yashere: Skinny Bitch | 2008
- Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption | 2023
- Monét X Change: Fist of Glory | 2023
- Peppermint: So-Sigh-Ety Effects | 2023
- Todd Glass: Talks About Stuff | 2012
June 4:
- FX's Clipped: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)
- Erased: WWII Heroes of Color: Complete Docuseries (National Geographic)
- Name That Tune: Season 4 Premiere (Fox)
- The Real Red Tails: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
June 5:
- An Audience With Kylie: Special (ITV)
June 6:
- Jungle Bunch: Operation Meltdown | 2023
- Perfect Days | 2023
June 7:
- Becoming Karl Lagerfeld: Complete Limited Series (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Hulu Original)
- Queenie: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- Beautiful Wedding | 2024
- Step Up | 2006
- Step Up 2 The Streets | 2008
- Step Up 3D | 2010
- What Comes Around | 2023
June 8:
- Love Island U.K.: Season 11 Premiere (ITV)
- Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue (National Geographic)
- Candis Cayne's Secret Garden: Complete Season 1 (equalPRIDEMEDIA)
- OUT 100: 2021, 2022, 2023 Specials (equalPRIDEMEDIA)
June 9:
- 2024 LA Pride Parade: Livestream (ABC)
June 10:
- Restaurant Startup: Complete Series (CNBC)
- Rich Kids of Beverly Hills: Complete Series (E!)
- WAGS: Complete Series (E!)
- WAGS Atlanta: Complete Series (E!)
- WAGS Miami: Complete Series (E!)
- Origin | 2024
June 11:
- Wreck: Complete Season 2 (Euston Films/Fremantle)
June 12:
- GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere (DUBBED) (Hulu Original)
- iHeart Radio & P&G "Can't Cancel Pride" Special: Livestream
- From Tomorrow: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu)
June 13:
- BRATS: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Pirates: Truth Behind Legends (National Geographic)
- Rose's War | 2023
- To Kill a Stepfather | 2023
- Trapped in the Farmhouse | 2023
June 14:
- Blood Free: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Hulu Original)
- Chewing Gum: Complete Series (Fremantle)
- Jeff Dunham: Unhinged In Hollywood | 2015
- Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang | 2019
- Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays | 2017
- Lavell Crawford: New LookSame Funny (Extended Edition) | 2019
- Margaret Cho – PsyCHO | 2015
- Mike Birbiglia: What I Should Have Said Was Nothing | 2008
- Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend's Boyfriend | 2013
- Thee Lavell Crawford | 2023
- Tom Segura: Completely Normal | 2014 (10th anniversary)
- Whitney Cummings: Money Shot | 2010
June 15:
- I Kissed a Boy: Complete Season 1 (ITV)
- In the Fade | 2017
June 17:
- Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)
- Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (DUBBED) (Hulu Original)
June 18:
- Clotilda: The Return Home (National Geographic)
June 19:
- Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Complete Season 4 (National Geographic)
- To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 7 (National Geographic)
- Wicked Tuna: Complete Season 13 (National Geographic)
June 20:
- Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini: Complete Documentary Series (Hulu Original)
June 21:
- Shoresy: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
- Marmalade | 2024
June 22:
- Prey | 2024
June 24:
- Breakin’ On The One: Documentary Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
- The Invitation | 2022
June 25:
- Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
June 26:
- Kokdu: Season of Deity Season 1 (DUBBED) (Viki)
- A Love Song | 2022
- Summering | 2022
June 27:
- FX's The Bear: Complete Season 3 (Only on Hulu)
- Amelia's Children | 2023
June 28:
- The Family Stallone: Complete Season 1 (CBS)
- Eric D'Alessandro: I Don't Understand | 2023
- Joe Zimmerman: Cult Classic | 2023
- John Crist: What Are We Doing? | 2022
- Josh Pugh: Live From Birmingham Town Hall | 2023
- Red Right Hand | 2024
- Somewhere Quiet | 2023
June 30:
- Pride Across America: Livestream (ABC News Live)
- Zappa | 2020
Leaving Hulu in June
June 1:
- Cloudburst | 2011
- Just Friends | 2018
June 5:
- The Secret Garden | 2020
June 8:
- The Dog Knight | 2021
June 12:
- The Free Fall | 2021
June 14:
- The Burning Plain | 2008
- Europa Report | 2013
- Frontera | 2014
- The Good Doctor | 2011
- I Melt With You | 2011
- Two Lovers | 2008
- World's Greatest Dad | 2009
- The Wrecking Crew | 2008
June 15:
- Chevalier | 2023
June 22:
- The Meg | 2018
June 23:
- The Accursed | 2021
- Between Me and My Mind | 2019
- Queens of Pain | 2020
- Wildhood | 2021
June 30:
- A Good Day To Die Hard | 2013
- Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy | 2004
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues | 2013
- The Batman | 2022
- Big Daddy | 1999
- The Bounty Hunter | 2010
- The Chronicles of Riddick | 2004
- Come See The Paradise | 1990
- Die Hard | 1988
- Die Hard 2 | 1990
- Die Hard With A Vengeance | 1995
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw | 2019
- Good Boys | 2019
- Joker | 2019
- Live Free Or Die Hard | 2007
- The Mask | 1994
- Ocean's 8 | 2018
- The Rundown | 2003
- Skyline | 2010
- Taken 3 | 2015
- Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion | 2006
- 300 | 2007
