Dua Lipa Leads New Hulu Original Docuseries “Camden” Alongside the World’s Biggest Pop Acts

Superstar Dua Lipa is taking viewers behind the scenes of London's beating heart of music in the new Hulu Original series, Camden, premiering on May 29th.

What's Happening:

Set in London's beating heart of music Camden reveals the untold stories of how the lives and careers of some of the world’s most iconic artists were influenced by this corner of London.

reveals the untold stories of how the lives and careers of some of the world’s most iconic artists were influenced by this corner of London. Through archive footage, observational filming and interviews, we will experience Camden’s rich history.

Hearing from world renowned musicians as they relive their Camden experiences; from their very first gigs to sell out concerts, the highs & lows of nights out and a youth spent discovering music.

This series will premiere on May 29th.

The Hulu Original series Camden features the world's biggest pop acts alongside Dua Lipa, including:

Coldplay’s Chris Martin

Noel Gallagher

Little Simz

Yungblud

Questlove

Pete Doherty

Carl Barat of The Libertines

Mark Ronson

Nile Rodgers

Boy George

Suggs from Madness

Black Eyed Peas

Soul II Soul’s Jazzie B

Chuck D

Eliza Rose

Lauren Laverne

Sister Bliss from Faithless

Credits:

The Original series is produced by Lightbox, the production company founded by Academy-Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Chinn in association with Day One Pictures, the production company co-founded by Amy Winehouse’s original manager Nick Shymansky and Radical22.

Asif Kapadia is Series Director.

Episode directors are Toby Trackman, Yemi Bamiro and Sarah Lambert.

Series Producer is Gaby Aung.

Executive Producers are Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn and Suzanne Lavery for Lightbox, Nick Shymansky, Jasper Waller-Bridge and Ben Friedman for Day One Pictures and Dua Lipa and Dukagjin Lipa for Radical22.

