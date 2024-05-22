Hulu Picks Up New Island Set Dating Series “Virgin Island”

Hulu has picked up a new Original dating series, Virgin Island, from producers ITV America and Plimsoll Productions, according to Deadline.

  • Virgin Island promises a “stunningly attractive and confident” group of singles who have yet to embark in some “hibity-dibity.”
  • Throughout the 10 episodes, the singles will search for “the one” while on a tropical island.
  • Unexpected twists, new arrivals and departures will culminate “in a dramatic finale where burgeoning relationships are put to the test.”
  • Virgin Island is being produced by ITV America and Plimsoll Productions. Executive producers for ITV America are David George and Adam Sher; for Plimsoll, executive producers are Grant Mansfield, Karen Plumb and Alan Eyres. Peter Geist also serves as executive producer.

