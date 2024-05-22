Hulu Picks Up New Island Set Dating Series “Virgin Island”

Hulu has picked up a new Original dating series, Virgin Island, from producers ITV America and Plimsoll Productions, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

promises a “stunningly attractive and confident” group of singles who have yet to embark in some “hibity-dibity.” Throughout the 10 episodes, the singles will search for “the one” while on a tropical island.

Unexpected twists, new arrivals and departures will culminate “in a dramatic finale where burgeoning relationships are put to the test.”

Virgin Island is being produced by ITV America and Plimsoll Productions. Executive producers for ITV America are David George and Adam Sher; for Plimsoll, executive producers are Grant Mansfield, Karen Plumb and Alan Eyres. Peter Geist also serves as executive producer.

