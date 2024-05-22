Hulu Picks Up New Island Set Dating Series “Virgin Island”

Hulu has picked up a new Original dating series, Virgin Island, from producers ITV America and Plimsoll Productions, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Virgin Island promises a “stunningly attractive and confident” group of singles who have yet to embark in some “hibity-dibity.”
- Throughout the 10 episodes, the singles will search for “the one” while on a tropical island.
- Unexpected twists, new arrivals and departures will culminate “in a dramatic finale where burgeoning relationships are put to the test.”
- Virgin Island is being produced by ITV America and Plimsoll Productions. Executive producers for ITV America are David George and Adam Sher; for Plimsoll, executive producers are Grant Mansfield, Karen Plumb and Alan Eyres. Peter Geist also serves as executive producer.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu has revealed all of its June 2024 new additions, including FX’s Clipped and Season 3 of The Bear, Onyx Collective’s series adaptation of Queenie, plus lots of new true-crime content.
- ESPN’s Andscape has announced a new documentary, Breakin’ On the One, set to debut on Hulu on Monday, June 24th.
- As revealed during the season finale of American Idol, Hulu will premiere its new unscripted series Dress My Tour on July 23rd.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now