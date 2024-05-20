All Ten Episodes of Hulu’s “Dress My Tour” to Premiere on July 23rd

As revealed during last night’s season finale of American Idol, Hulu will premiere its new unscripted series Dress My Tour on July 23rd.

What’s Happening:

Hosted by supermodel and actress Kate Upton, Dress My Tour takes fans behind the curtain of the unpredictable fashion and music industries.

takes fans behind the curtain of the unpredictable fashion and music industries. The series follows 11 aspiring fashion designers on the raw, emotional journey of creating stunning fashion pieces worthy of the music world’s biggest names like JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul, Toni Braxton, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

As these designers compete to make their mark in the fashion and music industries, find out which one of them truly has what it takes to design for the stars and win the $100,000 prize.

7x Emmy award winning costume designer Marina Toybina and creative director, choreographer and Emmy award-nominated director Laurieann Gibson will serve as mentors and judges for the series.

Musical guest judges include Paula Abdul, JoJo Siwa, JT of The City Girls, and Ty Dolla $ign, Toni Braxton, Coi Leray, French Montana, and Jessie James Decker.

The 11 contestants are Keiandrea Daniels, Veejay Floresca, Michael Shead, Rey Ortiz, McCauley Star, Afaf Seyam, Jessica West, Todd Fisher, Julissa Peralta, Cierra Zacchaeus and Traviance Dunn.

The series was developed by Dr. Holly Carter, who also serves as showrunner.

All 10 episodes of Dress My Tour will premiere July 23rd, exclusively on Hulu.