ESPN Andscape’s New Documentary “Breakin’ On the One” Coming to Hulu

ESPN’s Andscape has announced a new documentary, Breakin’ On the One, set to debut on Hulu on Monday, June 24th.

What’s Happening:

On August 15th, 1981 when a large, excited crowd gathered at the plaza of Lincoln Center in Manhattan for the Out-of-Doors Festival. The highlight of the event was a breaking battle between the Rocksteady Crew and the Dynamic Rockers. What unfolded would prove to be a seminal moment in American culture, a showdown that has reverberated for decades across hip hop, dance, race, and politics.

Utilizing a trove of archival material from the 1980s and interviews with those who were there, this is the chronicle of how breaking transformed itself from a niche urban activity to an Olympic sport performed worldwide. It’s the tale of how a handful of innovators from often neglected corners of a struggling city helped create a cornerstone event for a movement, one that grew from its devastated borough origins to influence the highest ranks of sports and entertainment.

Spanning much of the half-century since hip hop emerged in New York and became a cultural phenomenon, this is the story of how the breaking battle of 1981 helped create the world as we know it today.

Breakin’ On the One is directed by JamsBash (Pause with Sam Jay, The Day Ones) and will premiere Monday, June 24th on Hulu.

What They’re Saying:

Jason Aidoo, VP and head of Andscape: “Ahead of its Olympic debut this summer, we are thrilled to bring the story of break dancing to our audiences. This documentary is a testament to the impact breakin’, The Rocksteady Crew and Dynamic Rockers have had on our culture.”

Directors JamsBash: "We are incredibly stoked to help tell the story of these amazing dancers. Kids from Black and brown communities in New York created a unique art form that's now an Olympic Sport. We love that a small part of that origin is now being celebrated on film. Collaborating with Andscape to bring this documentary to audiences was a no brainer, we can't wait to share this little bit of the culture with the world."

Marsha Cooke, Vice President of ESPN Films: "Breakin' On the One is a celebration of the community that revolutionized dance, and brought people from across the world together. We are thrilled for this story to finally be recognized, and to bring it to audiences across the globe."