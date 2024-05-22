Hulu Acquires U.K. Dating Series “I Kissed a Boy” and “I Kissed a Girl”

Hulu has acquired the U.S. streaming rights to the UK’s first-ever queer dating series, I Kissed a Boy and I Kissed a Girl.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline

The reality series have both drawn acclaim for their open-book approach to queer issues alongside some high drama.

Produced by ITV Studios-backed Twofour, the award-winning I Kissed a Boy aired last year, while I Kissed a Girl is currently airing on BBC Three and iPlayer.

aired last year, while is currently airing on BBC Three and iPlayer. Couples are matched up by experts and kiss within the first seconds they meet, before moving into a Love Island -esque villa where they can remain with the couples they are first paired with or seek alternatives, while some are slowly eliminated.

-esque villa where they can remain with the couples they are first paired with or seek alternatives, while some are slowly eliminated. I Kissed a Boy will premiere June 15th on Hulu, while I Kissed a Girl – which hasn’t yet finished its BBC run – will come to the streamer later this year.

will premiere June 15th on Hulu, while – which hasn’t yet finished its BBC run – will come to the streamer later this year. Hulu has also acquired the second season of the BBC young adult drama Wreck, along with ITV’s An Audience with Kylie for the Hulu Has Pride month.

What They’re Saying:

Tom Clark, Global Sales and Commercial Strategy, Global Partnerships: “It’s our absolute pleasure to bring this trail-blazing series to the world. We’re so delighted that Hulu, which has been the home of Love Island UK for many years and will launch the upcoming season this summer, will be its US home. I Kissed A… deserves every inch of the critical acclaim it has garnered for its ‘genre-defining’ approach, it’s really exciting to see it transition to a global reality brand.”