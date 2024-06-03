Disney Munchlings Specialty Treats New Release Event Coming to Disney Springs This Thursday

Food lovers and Disney fans rejoice. A new plush part of the Disney Munchlings Specialty Treats Collection is coming this week and Disney is hosting a release event to celebrate.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney World events page has posted information on their upcoming Disney Munchlings Specialty Treats New Release Event.
- In celebration of a new plush release, fans will have the chance to watch Chef Christine Weissman recreate one of her delectable dishes, purchase the new plush, and meet Chef Christine in person.
- The event will take place on June 6th at Disney Springs at the following times:
- 9:15 AM to 9:45 PM at AdventHealth Waterside Stage at Marketplace
- 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at World of Disney
- Disney reminds guests that there is a limit of 2 items per person and that the Disney Springs parking garages will open at 8:45 AM
