Disney Munchlings Specialty Treats New Release Event Coming to Disney Springs This Thursday

Food lovers and Disney fans rejoice. A new plush part of the Disney Munchlings Specialty Treats Collection is coming this week and Disney is hosting a release event to celebrate.

In celebration of a new plush release, fans will have the chance to watch Chef Christine Weissman recreate one of her delectable dishes, purchase the new plush, and meet Chef Christine in person.

The event will take place on June 6th at Disney Springs 9:15 AM to 9:45 PM at AdventHealth Waterside Stage at Marketplace 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at World of Disney

Disney reminds guests that there is a limit of 2 items per person and that the Disney Springs parking garages will open at 8:45 AM

