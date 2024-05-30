Disney Springs to Host Artist Showcase with Ashley Taylor at the Marketplace Co-Op

Artist Ashley Taylor will be appearing at an Artist Showcase in Disney Springs celebrating the new Disney Sleeping Beauty Home Collection.

What’s Happening:

The new Disney Sleeping Beauty Home Collection was designed in collaboration with Artist Ashley Taylor and features an assortment of beautiful home décor items, inspired by Disney’s beloved movie Sleeping Beauty .

Home Collection was designed in collaboration with Artist Ashley Taylor and features an assortment of beautiful home décor items, inspired by Disney’s beloved movie . Ashley will be at the Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs for the launch to meet guests and sign items from the collection.

The signings will take place on June 7th and June 8th, 2024 from 1:00–3:00 p.m.

Purchase of an item from the new collection from Marketplace Co-Op – Disney Centerpiece on the day of the event is required to participate in the artist signing.

Personal items can not be signed and there is a limit of 2 items to be signed per guest.

The artist shared her excitement for the Showcase on her personal Instagram account.

About the Designer:

Ashley Taylor is a freelance designer and illustrator living in Southern California. Upon seeing Disney’s classic animated film Sleeping Beauty as a child, she was determined to become an artist when she grew up. On her journey to making her dream come true, she worked at Walt Disney World

as a child, she was determined to become an artist when she grew up. On her journey to making her dream come true, she worked at Today, you can find Ashley’s art at various Disney Parks, as well as at the WonderGround Gallery in the Disneyland Resort