Special Pride Cocktails At Select Disney Springs Locations

Select dining locations at Disney Springs are celebrating Pride month with special cocktails along with a planned charitable donation to The Center Orlando.

What’s Happening:

This June, join Patina Restaurant Group's locations at Disney Springs in celebrating the vibrancy of the LGBT+ community with four unique and delicious cocktails.

All four were expertly crafted with 21Seeds tequila, made with real fruit. The colorful drinks include a Spicy Ms. Margarita with cucumber jalapeno-infused tequila, and the Proud Paloma with grapefruit hibiscus-infused tequila.

At the end of the month, Patina Restaurant Group’s Orlando locations will make a donation to The Center Orlando, who strive to promote and empower the LGBT community and its allies through advocacy, education, information, and support.

Maria and Enzo’s, Enzo’s Hideaway and The Edison Seed & Sassy: Choice of 21Seeds Infused Tequila with club soda, served over fresh fruit and ice. $15 Spicy Ms. Margarita: 21Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño Infused Tequila,Fresh Lime Juice & Simple Syrup with a lime wedge, cucumber slices & salted rim. $17

Morimoto Asia Seed & Sassy and Spicy Ms. Margarita are offered, as well as two additional drinks: Mr. Margarita: 21Seeds Valencia Orange Infused Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice & Simple Syrup with a lime wedge, cucumber slices & salted rim. $17 Proud Paloma: 21Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Infused Tequila, pink grapefruit juice & club soda, served with a slice of grapefruit & a sprig of basil. $15

