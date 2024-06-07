New “Inside Out 2” Treats Set To Debut Across Disney Parks

Inside Out 2 is coming soon, and along with it are some new options from Disney Eats.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Eats has just shared a wide variety of new snacks, drinks, and collectible items that will be released around the world.
- A new Petit Cake will be available at Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs from June 10th through July 14th.
- Feeling Kinda Blue-berry Chai Iced Latte will be available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Market, Neighborhood Bakery, and Catalina Eddie’s) from June 10th through July 26th. It will also be available at Amorette’s Patisserie from June 10th through July 14th.
- A super Frazzled Float will be available at Epic Eats at Disney’s Hollywood Studios from June 10th through September 6th.
- A new specialty kids cup will be available at the table service locations around Disney’s Hollywood Studios beginning June 10th.
- An Inside Out specialty souvenir cup will be available at Shanghai Disney Resort’s outdoor vending locations from June 13th through August 31st.
- Anxiety will be featured on a new straw clip, available around the Disneyland Resort starting June 14th.
- Sadness and Joyful will have their own cheesecake available from June 30th through August 18th at Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta at Disney California Adventure.
- Apple, raspberry, and lemon flavored Inside Out 2 donuts will be available at Disneyland Paris starting June 19th.
- Garlic, Wasabi, and Hot Jalapeno flavors of popcorn will make their way to Hong Kong Disneyland from June 9th through September 1st.
