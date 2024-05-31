New Menu Items Heading to Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo is delivering some new bites for Batuu travelers.

What’s Happening:

Docking Bay 7 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Black Spire Mousse: White chocolate jogan fruit mousse atop a brownie pistachio brittle served with blue milk sauce, pineapple cream, and hibiscus sponge topped with a chocolate Black Spire coin.

Felucian Falafel and Hummus Garden Spread: Chickpea falafel, roasted beet hummus, and beet-tomato-cucumber relish topped with garlic Toum sauce and served with grilled pita.

These new menu items are currently only announced to be coming to Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

