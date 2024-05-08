Photos: Disney Springs Chicken Guy Expanding Outdoor Seating

The Disney Springs Chicken Guy location is undergoing an expansion of their outdoor seating area.
Expanded once before, taking over the former Planet Hollywood gift shop to include more indoor seating, their outdoor seating area will now be covered.
With the seating area soon to be protected from the harsh Florida sun and other elements, this will be a great addition to the Disney Springs quick service location.
