Disney All-Star Movie Resort’s Food Court To Go Under Refurbishment This Summer

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort has announced an upcoming refurbishment to their food court.

What’s Happening:

From July 1st to July 31st, the World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort will be undergoing refurbishment.

Throughout this period, guests will still be able to purchase food at the resort.

Guests will be able to either order using the My Disney Experience app or utilizing QR codes that will be posted around the resort.

During this time, however, the mobile order menu will have a more limited selection.

