Disney All-Star Movie Resort’s Food Court To Go Under Refurbishment This Summer

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort has announced an upcoming refurbishment to their food court.

What’s Happening:

  • From July 1st to July 31st, the World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort will be undergoing refurbishment.
  • Throughout this period, guests will still be able to purchase food at the resort.
  • Guests will be able to either order using the My Disney Experience app or utilizing QR codes that will be posted around the resort.
  • During this time, however, the mobile order menu will have a more limited selection.

