Florida Residents Can Save Up to 30% on Rooms at Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels This Summer and Early Fall

Florida residents can save up to 30% on rooms this summer and early fall at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

What’s Happening:

This summer and early fall Florida residents can save up to 30% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels, valid for stays most nights from July 8 through October 3, 2024.

If you're looking to book this offer, buy your tickets, or explore your best options, we recommend Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney travel needs.

Save Up to 30% for stays most nights from July 8 to October 3, 2024 at:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney's Riviera Resort

Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Save Up to 25% for stays most nights from July 8 to October 3, 2024 at:

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Save Up to 20% for stays most nights from July 8 to October 3, 2024 at:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Save Up to 10% for stays most nights from July 8 to October 3, 2024 at:

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Standard Rooms

Disney’s Beach Club Resort – Deluxe Rooms

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.