Florida Residents Can Save Up to 30% on Rooms at Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels This Summer and Early Fall

Florida residents can save up to 30% on rooms this summer and early fall at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels.
What’s Happening:
- This summer and early fall Florida residents can save up to 30% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels, valid for stays most nights from July 8 through October 3, 2024.
Save Up to 30% for stays most nights from July 8 to October 3, 2024 at:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney's Riviera Resort
- Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Save Up to 25% for stays most nights from July 8 to October 3, 2024 at:
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Save Up to 20% for stays most nights from July 8 to October 3, 2024 at:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
Save Up to 10% for stays most nights from July 8 to October 3, 2024 at:
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Standard Rooms
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort – Deluxe Rooms
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
Planning a Trip?:
