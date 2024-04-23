Photos: The Disney’s BoardWalk Resort Merchandise That is Now Available

Disney's BoardWalk Resort is a popular option for those planning their Walt Disney World vacation. With an extremely short walk to EPCOT and a nice walking path to Disney's Hollywood Studios, it makes it a convenient resort for those wanting to hit the parks. Earlier this year, they released some merchandise specific to this beautiful resort.
What's Available:
- If you walk down to the Screen Door General Store, you can see some merchandise that was released earlier this year.
- This includes a Loungefly backpack. Its pattern includes classic BoardWalk snacks like pizza, ice cream, pretzels, and iconic BoardWalk landmarks with Mickey ears and a bow on top.
- Also available are tumblers with a BoardWalk logo.
- Pin collectors will love the BoardWalk Resort trading pin.
- Other items include a classic BoardWalk t-shirt, Minnie Ears matching the lounge fly backpack, a BoardWalk Resort towel and a bag.
Planning a Trip?:
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
