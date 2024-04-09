Save Up to 30% on Walt Disney World Hotel Bookings This Summer and Early Fall

New ticket offerings and hotel discounts are now available for guests looking to save on a trip to Walt Disney World this summer.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning today (April 9th), guests can book their summer travel and save up to 30% on a room at a select Disney Resort hotel when they stay five nights or longer.
- Meanwhile, special ticket offers are also still available for Walt Disney World visits as well. Starting at $99 per day plus tax (total price starting at $396 plus tax) for adults, and with a new lower price just for kids ages 3-9 starting at $79 per day plus tax (total price starting at $316 plus tax), the 4-Day, 4-Park Magic Ticket is the perfect option to enjoy it all at a pace that makes sense for the whole family.
- With this ticket, spend one day at each theme park (one admission per park and one park per day). This ticket is date-based, so you can choose the dates that work for your family and head to the park without making reservations.
- The 3-Day, 3-Park Ticket is a brand-new way to experience Disney Thrills with one-day admission to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios (one admission per park, one park per day) at a great price for all guests (starting at $89 per day plus tax, total price starting at $267 plus tax). This ticket is NOT valid for admission to the Magic Kingdom.
Details of the offer:
- Guests can save up to 30% on rooms at select Disney Resort Hotels when they stay 5 nights or more during select dates this summer and early fall.
Save up to 30%:
- For stays most nights from July 8th to October 3rd, 2024
- Save 30% for stays of 5 or more nights
- Save 25% for stays of 1 to 4 nights
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Save up to 25%:
- For stays most nights from July 8th to October 3rd, 2024
- Save 25% for stays of 5 or more nights
- Save 20% for stays of 1 to 4 nights
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort – 5th Sleeper Rooms, King Bed Rooms, and Preferred Rooms
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Save up to 20%
- For stays most nights from July 8th to October 3rd, 2024
- Save 20% for stays of 5 or more nights
- Save 15% for stays of 1 to 4 nights
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
Save up to 10%:
- For stays most nights from July 8th to October 3rd, 2024
- Save 10%
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – The Little Mermaid Standard Rooms
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort – Deluxe Rooms
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
Important details:
- The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
- Savings based on the nondiscounted price for the same room.
- Length-of-stay requirements may apply.
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- Advance reservations required.
- Offer excludes the following room types: 3-Bedroom Villas; Standard View, Water or Pool View at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort; Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa; Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge; Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows; Deluxe Studios – Club Level, 1-Bedroom Villas – Club Level and 2-Bedroom Lockoff Villas – Club Level at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House; Disney Vacation Club Cabins; The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort; and Club Level and Suites at Disney Moderate and Deluxe Resort hotels.
- Valid admission is required to enjoy the theme parks and is not included in this offer. Theme park reservations may be required based on admission type. Learn more about theme park reservations.
