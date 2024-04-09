Save Up to 30% on Walt Disney World Hotel Bookings This Summer and Early Fall

New ticket offerings and hotel discounts are now available for guests looking to save on a trip to Walt Disney World this summer.

What’s Happening:

Beginning today (April 9th), guests can book their summer travel and save up to 30% on a room at a select Disney Resort hotel when they stay five nights or longer.

Meanwhile, special ticket offers are also still available 4-Park Magic Ticket

With this ticket, spend one day at each theme park (one admission per park and one park per day). This ticket is date-based, so you can choose the dates that work for your family and head to the park without making reservations.

The 3-Day, 3-Park Ticket is a brand-new way to experience Disney Thrills with one-day admission to Disney’s Animal Kingdom EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios Magic Kingdom

Details of the offer:

Guests can save up to 30% on rooms at select Disney Resort Hotels when they stay 5 nights or more during select dates this summer and early fall.

Save up to 30%:

For stays most nights from July 8th to October 3rd, 2024

Save 30% for stays of 5 or more nights

Save 25% for stays of 1 to 4 nights Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites Disney’s Beach Club Resort Disney’s Beach Club Villas Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Disney’s BoardWalk Villas Disney’s Contemporary Resort Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Disney’s Old Key West Resort Disney’s Riviera Resort Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Disney’s Yacht Club Resort The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa



Save up to 25%:

For stays most nights from July 8th to October 3rd, 2024

Save 25% for stays of 5 or more nights

Save 20% for stays of 1 to 4 nights The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort – 5th Sleeper Rooms, King Bed Rooms, and Preferred Rooms Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside



Save up to 20%

For stays most nights from July 8th to October 3rd, 2024

Save 20% for stays of 5 or more nights

Save 15% for stays of 1 to 4 nights Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Disney’s Pop Century Resort



Save up to 10%:

For stays most nights from July 8th to October 3rd, 2024

Save 10% Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – The Little Mermaid Standard Rooms Disney’s Beach Club Resort – Deluxe Rooms Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows



Important details:

The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Savings based on the nondiscounted price for the same room.

Length-of-stay requirements may apply.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Advance reservations required.

Offer excludes the following room types: 3-Bedroom Villas; Standard View, Water or Pool View at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort; Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa; Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge; Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows; Deluxe Studios – Club Level, 1-Bedroom Villas – Club Level and 2-Bedroom Lockoff Villas – Club Level at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House; Disney Vacation Club Cabins; The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort; and Club Level and Suites at Disney Moderate and Deluxe Resort hotels.

Valid admission is required to enjoy the theme parks and is not included in this offer. Theme park reservations may be required based on admission type. Learn more about theme park reservations.