Save on Walt Disney World Resort Theme Park Tickets with New Spring and Summer Offers

Starting today, guests wanting to visit the Walt Disney World Resort can take advantage of a special spring and summer ticket offer.

What’s Happening:

Beginning today, guests may book special ticket offers for this Spring and Summer at Walt Disney World Resort.

4-Day, 4-Park Magic Ticket:

Experience 4 days of magic and thrills across the Walt Disney World theme parks when you purchase a specially priced 4-Park Magic Ticket, starting from $99 per day, plus tax (total price starting from $396 plus tax).

The 4-Park Magic Ticket includes one admission to each of the 4 Walt Disney World theme parks— Magic Kingdom Animal Kingdom EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Limit one admission per theme park, one theme park per day.

Notably, this special ticket may not be used to enter the same theme park more than once.

The offer applies to date-based tickets with start dates from April 2nd through September 22nd, 2024.

Tickets must be used within 7 days of selected start date.

3-Day, 3-Park Ticket:

Enjoy fun adventures and thrilling moments with a specially priced 3-Day, 3- Park Ticket that’s valid for admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park only (not Magic Kingdom)—starting from $89 per day, plus tax (total price starting from $267 plus tax).

Limit one admission per theme park, one theme park per day—for a total of 3 admissions, on 3 separate days.

This ticket may not be used to enter the same theme park more than once.

This offer includes start dates from April 2nd through September 24th, 2024.

Ticket must be used within 5 days of selected start date.

Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket:

Florida Residents: Enjoy fun adventures and thrilling moments with a specially priced 3- or 4-day Discover Disney Ticket, starting at $219 per ticket, plus tax.

Florida residents can purchase a 4-Day Discover Disney Ticket for just $59 per day, plus tax (total price: $235, plus tax).

A specially priced 3-day ticket is also available, starting at $73 per day, plus tax (total price: $219 plus tax).

Advance Theme Park reservations are required.

These tickets are valid from April 2nd, 2024 through September 28th, 2024, with an advance park reservation.

Residents can also choose to add on other options: Park Hopper Option — $40 More Per Ticket, Plus Tax. Water Park and Sports Option — $35 More Per Ticket, Plus Tax.

Visit one theme park per day and get a certain number of visits to a water park, golf course or miniature golf course based on the length of your ticket. For example, if you purchase a 3-Day Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket with the Water Park and Sports option, you can visit a Walt Disney World theme park on 3 days with an advance theme park reservation and visit a Disney water park on 3 additional days by September 28, 2024. Park Hopper Plus Option — $55 More Per Ticket, Plus Tax.

Visit more than one theme park on the same day. Plus, get a certain number of visits to a water park, golf course or miniature golf course based on the length of your ticket.



