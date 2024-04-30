Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Tune-In Lounge Returns Chairs to Bar

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Chairs have returned to the Tune-In Lounge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

  • Since the Tune-In lounge reopened, bar stools haven’t been made available.
  • Likely due to distancing and health protocols, the bar was made for walk-ups and standing room only.

  • Now, bright orange chairs now align the bar for guests wanting to take a seat and enjoy the ode to 1950s television.
  • Currently, the lounge offers a menu of specialty cocktails (including a PB&J-inspired one) as well as beer and wine.

More Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight