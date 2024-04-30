Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Tune-In Lounge Returns Chairs to Bar

Chairs have returned to the Tune-In Lounge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

Since the Tune-In lounge reopened, bar stools haven’t been made available.

Likely due to distancing and health protocols, the bar was made for walk-ups and standing room only.

Now, bright orange chairs now align the bar for guests wanting to take a seat and enjoy the ode to 1950s television.

Currently, the lounge offers a menu of specialty cocktails (including a PB&J-inspired one) as well as beer and wine.

