New Menu Items Introduced at Morimoto Asia Street Food at Disney Springs

In addition to some new lunch items recently revealed for Morimoto Asia, the fast-casual Morimoto Asia Street Food at Disney Springs has also introduced some new items.
- The new menu items at Morimoto Asia Street Food include:
- Teriyaki Salmon Onigiri (Japanese Rice Ball): Teriyaki-glazed salmon, house-polished short-grain rice, and rice.
- Taiwanese-style Fried Chicken "Gee Pie": Five-spice marinated chicken with a choice of curry spice or Beijing spice.
- Korean Corn Dog: Beef hotdog, mozzarella cheese, Panko bread crumbs, Sriracha ketchup and honey mustard.
- Bulgogi Kimchi Ramen: Thin-sliced sweet soy-marinated beef, aromatics duck broth, house-pickled kimchi, gochujang sauce, scallion and soy-marinated egg.
- Open daily from 12-8 pm, the menu at the street food counter features Morimoto’s iconic pan-Asian selections, small plates, dim sum options and more, available for takeout or to enjoy on the adjacent covered patio seating.
More from Morimoto Asia:
- Morimoto Asia also recently announced some brand new options on their weekday lunch menu inside the main restaurant.
- The lunch menu is available Monday through Friday, from 1130am to 330pm.
- New lunch menu items include:
- Katsudon – Panko breaded pork skirt, dashi soy, organic egg, scallions and pickled ginger on top of house-polished white rice. $21
- Poke Bowl – Tuna, salmon, hamachi marinated in soy, sesame, crunchy garlic chili over sushi rice. $24
- Asian Salad – Mesclun and baby iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, orange segment, apple, wonton chips and ginger dressing. $15
- The full lunch menu is available to view here.
