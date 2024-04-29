New Menu Items Introduced at Morimoto Asia Street Food at Disney Springs

In addition to some new lunch items recently revealed for Morimoto Asia, the fast-casual Morimoto Asia Street Food at Disney Springs has also introduced some new items.

The new menu items at Morimoto Asia Street Food include:

Teriyaki Salmon Onigiri (Japanese Rice Ball): Teriyaki-glazed salmon, house-polished short-grain rice, and rice.

Taiwanese-style Fried Chicken "Gee Pie": Five-spice marinated chicken with a choice of curry spice or Beijing spice.

Korean Corn Dog: Beef hotdog, mozzarella cheese, Panko bread crumbs, Sriracha ketchup and honey mustard.

Bulgogi Kimchi Ramen: Thin-sliced sweet soy-marinated beef, aromatics duck broth, house-pickled kimchi, gochujang sauce, scallion and soy-marinated egg.

Open daily from 12-8 pm, the menu at the street food counter features Morimoto’s iconic pan-Asian selections, small plates, dim sum options and more, available for takeout or to enjoy on the adjacent covered patio seating.

More from Morimoto Asia:

Morimoto Asia also recently announced some brand new options on their weekday lunch menu inside the main restaurant.

The lunch menu is available Monday through Friday, from 1130am to 330pm.

New lunch menu items include: Katsudon – Panko breaded pork skirt, dashi soy, organic egg, scallions and pickled ginger on top of house-polished white rice. $21 Poke Bowl – Tuna, salmon, hamachi marinated in soy, sesame, crunchy garlic chili over sushi rice. $24 Asian Salad – Mesclun and baby iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, orange segment, apple, wonton chips and ginger dressing. $15

