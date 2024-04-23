Morimoto Asia Disney Springs Adds Delicious New Items to Lunch Menu

New lunch items are now available at Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

  • Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs is adding some brand new options to their weekday lunch menu.
  • The lunch menu is available Monday through Friday, from 1130am to 330pm.
  • New lunch menu items include:

  • Katsudon – Panko breaded pork skirt, dashi soy, organic egg, scallions and pickled ginger on top of house-polished white rice. $21
  • Poke Bowl  – Tuna, salmon, hamachi marinated in soy, sesame, crunchy garlic chili over sushi rice. $24

  • Asian Salad – Mesclun and baby iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, orange segment, apple, wonton chips and ginger dressing. $15

  • Options to add protein: chicken for $9, oishii shrimp for $10, bulgogi beef for $10, calamari for $9 or fried tofu for $5.
  • The full lunch menu is available to view here.

