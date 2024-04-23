Morimoto Asia Disney Springs Adds Delicious New Items to Lunch Menu

New lunch items are now available at Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs is adding some brand new options to their weekday lunch menu.

The lunch menu is available Monday through Friday, from 1130am to 330pm.

New lunch menu items include:

Katsudon – Panko breaded pork skirt, dashi soy, organic egg, scallions and pickled ginger on top of house-polished white rice. $21

Poke Bowl – Tuna, salmon, hamachi marinated in soy, sesame, crunchy garlic chili over sushi rice. $24

Asian Salad – Mesclun and baby iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, orange segment, apple, wonton chips and ginger dressing. $15

Options to add protein: chicken for $9, oishii shrimp for $10, bulgogi beef for $10, calamari for $9 or fried tofu for $5.

The full lunch menu is available to view here

