Enzo’s Hideaway Will Host a Bootlegger’s Dinner With Two Dates to Choose From in May

Enzo’s Hideaway will be hosting a Bootlegger’s Dinner for those 21 and up, taking place on May 16 and 22.
What’s Happening:
- Enzo’s Hideaway at Disney Springs will host a Bootlegger’s Dinner with two dates to choose from.
- The first taking place May 16 and the second on May 22 both at 7 p.m.
- This experience allows guests to travel back in time to the days of prohibition and rum running.
- The menu will feature a series of Italian dishes, taking inspiration from the tropics, plus carefully selected Brugal rum pairings that are expertly aged in hand-selected casks under the Dominican Republic sun, creating a complex yet smooth liquor.
- Guests will start their evening with a tropical Brugal 1888 cocktail, paired with a delicious coconut shrimp arancini, tying in the taste of the tropics.
- This course is followed by a hearty pasta, Paccheri al Ragù Cinghiale, paired with a complex Brugal Visionara concoction.
- For dessert, guests will enjoy a luxurious Brugal 1888 dessert drink, accompanied by Enzo’s Hideaway’s decadent affogato, an Italian coffee-based dessert.
- A 1 oz. pout of Brugal Maestro Reserva can be added to one’s Bootlegger Dinner for $25.
- Tickets can be purchased here for $75 plus tax and gratuity.
Planning a Trip?:
- If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com