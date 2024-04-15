Jaleo at Disney Springs to Host Flamenco Master Class

On April 20, experience the passion and vibrancy of Spanish culture without leaving Central Florida, as Jaleo Disney Springs presents its first-ever Flamenco Master Class.

A perfect activity for family and friends, or a creative idea for a date with a significant other, guests can indulge in an immersive day of dancing, dining and drinking.

Starting at noon and ending at 3 p.m., guests will learn the intricacies of flamenco dance during a 90-minute class led by renowned local dance group, Flamenco de Perfil.

Afterwards, they will dig into a savory four-course brunch, masterfully prepared by Head Chef Kristoffer Anderson, featuring dishes like: Carne asada con huevo frito: grilled flat iron steak with fried egg, potatoes and mojo verde Tortitas de Aceite de Oliva: olive oil pancakes with house-made blueberry compote and Florida honey

A choice of one of Jaleo’s signature and refreshing sangrias or a non-alcoholic beverage will also be available for guests.

Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased here

