Photos: The Cake Bake Shop Construction at Boardwalk

We took a trip to Disney’s Boardwalk to check out the progress on The Cake Bake Shop.
The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers will be a new, luxurious bakery taking the place of the former ESPN Club. The location will offer cookies, coffee, pies, cheesecakes, and even more mouth-watering desserts.
The Cake Bake Shop is set to open later this year.
