4 New Croissants Coming to Various Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Today, I wanted to eat croissant. Luckily, Walt Disney World has plenty of places where you will soon be able to buy a croissant.
- The Disney East Instagram account shared a look at four new tasty treats coming to various Walt Disney World Resort hotels.
- The new Lemon Meringue Croissant (seen above) will be available at the following locations:
- All-Star Movies’ World Premiere Food Court – Available now
- Caribbean Beach Resort’s Centertown Market starting May 8
- Art of Animation’s Landscape of Flavors starting May 15
- This new Cookie Croissant will be available at the Contemporary Resort’s Contempo Cafe starting May 5.
- The PB&J Croissant will be available at:
- Pop Century Resort’s Everything POP Shopping & Dining starting May 15
- All-Star Sports’ End Zone Food Court starting May 22
- And finally, the Espresso Croissant will be available at:
- Port Orleans Riverside’s Riverside Mill Food Court and Port Orleans French Quarter’s Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory starting May 8
- All-Star Music’s Intermission Food Court starting May 22
