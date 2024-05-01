4 New Croissants Coming to Various Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Today, I wanted to eat croissant. Luckily, Walt Disney World has plenty of places where you will soon be able to buy a croissant.

The Disney East Instagram account shared a look at four new tasty treats coming to various Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

The new Lemon Meringue Croissant (seen above) will be available at the following locations: All-Star Movies’ World Premiere Food Court – Available now Caribbean Beach Resort’s Centertown Market starting May 8 Art of Animation’s Landscape of Flavors starting May 15



This new Cookie Croissant will be available at the Contemporary Resort’s Contempo Cafe starting May 5.

The PB&J Croissant will be available at: Pop Century Resort’s Everything POP Shopping & Dining starting May 15 All-Star Sports’ End Zone Food Court starting May 22



And finally, the Espresso Croissant will be available at: Port Orleans Riverside’s Riverside Mill Food Court and Port Orleans French Quarter’s Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory starting May 8 All-Star Music’s Intermission Food Court starting May 22

