Every Purchase of the Jalapeño Business Cocktail During Pride Month at Summer House on the Lake Will Benefit The Center Orlando

Throughout June, Summer House on the Lake at Disney Springs will donate a portion of the proceeds from every Jalapeño Business cocktail sold to an organization that empowers the LGBT community in honor of Pride Month.

What's Happening:

In honor of Pride Month, all throughout June, Summer House on the Lake at Disney Springs will donate a portion of the proceeds from every Jalapeño Business cocktail sold to The Center Orlando.

They work to promote and empower the LGBT community and its allies through advocacy, education, information, and support.

The Jalapeño Business cocktail consists of Casamigos Blanco, Dos Hombres, grapefruit soda, and jalapeño agave.

