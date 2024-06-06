Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo the New Magical Cinderella Vera Bradley Collection Now Available at Disney Store

Fans of Cinderella will love the new Cinderella Vera Bradley collection available at Disney Store.
What's Happening:
- At Disney Store, there are six brand new Cinderella Vera Bradley products featuring totes, backpacks, crossbody bags, zip-ID cases, and travel bags.
- These new products range from $28 to $160.
- As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Cinderella Tote by Vera Bradley $155.00
Cinderella Campus Backpack by Vera Bradley $150.00
Cinderella Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Bag by Vera Bradley $95.00
Cinderella Mini Backpack by Vera Bradley $115.00
Cinderella Zip ID Case by Vera Bradley $28.00
Cinderella Weekend Travel Bag by Vera Bradley $160.00
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com