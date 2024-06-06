Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo the New Magical Cinderella Vera Bradley Collection Now Available at Disney Store

Fans of Cinderella will love the new Cinderella Vera Bradley collection available at Disney Store.

What's Happening:

  • At Disney Store, there are six brand new Cinderella Vera Bradley products featuring totes, backpacks, crossbody bags, zip-ID cases, and travel bags.
  • These new products range from $28 to $160.
Cinderella Tote by Vera Bradley $155.00

Cinderella Campus Backpack by Vera Bradley $150.00

Cinderella Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Bag by Vera Bradley $95.00

Cinderella Mini Backpack by Vera Bradley $115.00

Cinderella Zip ID Case by Vera Bradley $28.00

Cinderella Weekend Travel Bag by Vera Bradley $160.00

