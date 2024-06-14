Take A Peek At A New Mini-Bust Featuring Disney’s “Gargoyles” From Diamond Select Toys In Our Exclusive First Look

Fans of the long-ended Disney animated series Gargoyles can soon increase their collection with a new resin Mini-Bust featuring a Steel Clan Robot which can soon be preordered from Diamond Select Toys!

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Gargoyles series ended long ago, but the love for the show lives on in fans; and thanks to Disney+

series ended long ago, but the love for the show lives on in fans; and Diamond Select Toys is taking Disney fans into the legendary series through a brand new 1/7 scale resin mini-bust featuring The Steel Clan Robot!

In the series, The Steel Clan is entirely composed of armored battle robots built by David Xanatos, with their abilities and appearance modeled after gargoyles in general and Goliath specifically. Unlike gargoyles, which can only glide on wind currents in the manner of gliders, the Steel Clan robots are equipped with rocket engines and razor-sharp wings, giving them the power of controlled flight. They are also armed with a beam weapon that is built into the forearms and has computerized control systems that link them to a command interface in Xanatos' own gargoyle-like battle armor. The second batch onward were capable of discharging electricity along their bodies to prevent enemies from coming into physical contact with them.

While not equipped with these capabilities in reality, this 6-inch resin mini-bust captures their cartoon appearance perfectly.

The busts are limited to only 1000 pieces, and come packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The 1/7 scale bust is designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Varner Studios

The Gargoyles Steel Clan Robot 1/7 Scale Resin Mini-Bust is available for pre-order starting on June 21st at DiamondSelectToys.com

The new Mini-Bust is expected to ship in Early 2025.