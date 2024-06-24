Searchlight Releases “Kinds of Kindness” Merchandise Collection

Searchlight Pictures has shared a new collection of merchandise in honor of Yorgos Lanthimos’ new film Kinds of Kindness.
What’s Happening:
- The new film from Yorgos Lanthimos is getting the merchandise treatment.
- Multiple items feature phrases from the film, such as “CONTAMINATED” and “Take life from my hands”.
- The primary colored logo also shows up on numerous items, including a crewneck and hat.
- My personal favorite? The severed thumb keychain. Who doesn’t need one of those?!
- The collection is now available through Searchlight Pictures’ shop.
- Kinds of Kindness is in theaters now, rolling out across this country this Friday.
