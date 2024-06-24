Searchlight Releases “Kinds of Kindness” Merchandise Collection

Searchlight Pictures has shared a new collection of merchandise in honor of Yorgos Lanthimos’ new film Kinds of Kindness.

The new film from Yorgos Lanthimos is getting the merchandise treatment.

Multiple items feature phrases from the film, such as “CONTAMINATED” and “Take life from my hands”.

The primary colored logo also shows up on numerous items, including a crewneck and hat.

My personal favorite? The severed thumb keychain. Who doesn’t need one of those?!

The collection is now available through Searchlight Pictures’ shop

Kinds of Kindness is in theaters now, rolling out across this country this Friday.

