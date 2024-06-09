Scary Summer 2K24: A Hulu and Disney+ Watchlist

As the heat continues to climb, I propose a summer activity to keep you cozy on the couch. I’ve compiled a list of the best horror movies on Hulu and Disney+ for you to watch in the comfort of air conditioning (and likely a light on). A “Scary Summer” is upon us, so why not dive into the treasure trove of film and television at our disposable and freak ourselves out this year.

Titane – This Palme D’or winner is wild. A serial killer with a fascination for cars, after an accident led to a metal plate being surgically placed inside her head, goes undercover as a missing child in the hopes of escaping a police manhunt. Oh, and she’s pregnant. From the car. Body horror, gruesome murders, and a sense of dread permeate this French wonder. The biggest surprise of all? You leave the film with a sense of hope. Experimental horror is some of my favorite within the genre, so this Neon release is a must for those wanting to expand their horizons past jump scares.

– A camp-filled, Vanessa Williams-starring horror film about an evil wig? Oh, I’m there. A 1980s-set romp through a BET equivalent where good hair is power…but also might be alive? Inspired simultaneously by African-American slave folktales and a wide variety of B-movies, this one is just a fun watch. Also, Kelly Rowland appears as a possessed pop singer with an entry into the upper echelon of Run – Inspired by the case of Gypsy Rose Blachard, this tight thriller follows a girl who has been wheelchair ridden for her entire life after being born premature. Her mother, played by the chilling Sarah Paulson, homeschools her, helping to dose out many medications to keep her ailments at bay. However, these medications may not be what they seem. Motives of the mother start to come to light and from there all hell breaks loose. It’s a small cast and an efficient 90 minutes. (Also, shout-out for wheelchair user representation!)

– Prior to Prey, the 2022 Hulu original film, I had never watched a film. They always seemed like a lesser horror franchise, never garnering decent reviews. Of course, that changed with . Placing the Predator in 1719, surrounded by the Great Plains, and allowing a Comanche woman to take center stage and outwit the creature was a superb choice. Above all, the world building was so inventive for a sci-fi horror that you can’t help but be pulled in. Amber Midthunder is a star and everyone must know it! Fresh – There is a scene in this cannibalistic flick where Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones eerily dance towards the camera to the song “Le jardin” by La Femme that still haunts me to this day. You’ve got a healthy dose of body horror and menacing figures, but there’s something always lurking right off camera. Be it the production design or the slick direction, but there’s a sense of dread that lingers in every movement. Both stars shine in this rather beautiful horror film from Searchlight Pictures. Maybe just ask a few questions before eating that burger…

Alien – The GOAT of sci-fi horror. Ridley Scott's masterpiece remains a pinnacle of the genre. What other film has brought us a creaky Sigourney Weaver audio-animatronic, eh?! You know the story by now: a crew flying into space on a seemingly benign mission ends up bringing xenomorphs on board and all that they entail. Chaos ensues, blood is sprayed, and a cat witnesses it all. Good idea to play catch-up before this August's release of Alien: Romulus, too.

Werewolf By Night – I remain vocal about how this one-off Halloween special from Marvel is some of the best work we've ever received from the studio. Covering a more niche and scary Marvel property, this black-and-white special brought the MCU into darker territory. Since no context is needed to enjoy the special, it makes it a perfect rewatch. While I hope to see more of these characters in the future, I'll gladly rewatch this with no end in sight.