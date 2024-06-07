Disney+ and Hulu’s Essential Pride Viewing

Happy Pride! With parades and festivals covering the globe, might as well add some new things to your watch (or rewatch) list to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Amidst the fun and partying, nothing is better than curling up on the couch with something great to watch. Corporations may continue to mask their greed in rainbows this time of the year, so let’s cover that up with some incredible, queer storytelling featured on Hulu and Disney+.
- Fire Island – Remember when we had fun at the movies? Remember when rom-coms had fun ideas, like being modern interpretations of classic literature? Remember being gay? (That one was rhetorical.) Searchlight Pictures’ 2022 release Fire Island takes Pride and Prejudice and places it on the titular summer vacation spot for the queer community. The film is a perfect mix of the gay community’s idiosyncrasies and the wonder of a summer romance. Since its release, my summer (and Pride month) can’t start without a viewing. (MUNA also popped all the way off with their Britney Spears “Sometimes” cover, solidifying the movie as perfect queer art.)
- Luca – The director may continue to say that the gay allegory of the film wasn’t intentional, but the queer community has deemed it ours. Even when looking at the official Disney Pride playlist on Apple Music, multiple pieces of score from the film have been added. If it looks like a gay, and smells like a gay…it might be gay. A gorgeous look at an Italian summer and the sea monsters hoping to explore the town of Portorosso. From the immediate connection between Luca and Alberto to the beautiful longing that permeates the train scene, not only is this a personal favorite, but it’s quickly joining the essential Pixar lexicon.
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire – Thanks to the partnership between Neon and Hulu, the studio’s slate of films call the streamer home. Lucky for us, as the gut-wrenching Portrait of a Lady on Fire is available for our viewing pleasure. The 2019 French film follows an 18th century aristocrat and the woman hired to paint her portrait. Over the course of the film’s run time, director Celina Sciamma paints her own portrait of two women falling in love while both understanding the societal qualms that will get in the way of their love. Few films are as beautiful, but wait till the gut-punch of the final scene.
- Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind – One of my favorite comedians presenting possibly my favorite hour of stand-up. I’m not sure anyone is as smart as Kate Berlant when it comes to timing and comedy. I’ve previously written about the special when it debuted, but I cannot stress enough how this stream-of-consciousness special is effortless. The patter in which she adopts makes every word a reason to laugh. A queer icon delivering an all-timer. It deserves your full attention, mirrors and all.
- Howard – Much has been said about the visionary songwriter Howard Ashman. His work for Disney’s animated films, one could argue, single-handedly saved the studio and revitalized the genre. Without Ashman, Disney’s future was looking quite grim. Then, as he was still reaching new heights, the AIDS epidemic took him away from the world. The documentary shines a light on his inventiveness when it comes to delivering stories, while also giving reverence to an artist gone far too soon. A wonderful watch.
- All Of Us Strangers – Last year, hoping to be a late awards season contender, Searchlight gave All Of Us Strangers a staggered release. Unfortunately, the film wasn’t able to gain the proper traction, which is a true shame. This heartbreaking acting masterclass stars Andrew Scott as a man who visits his childhood home to find his parents…years after they passed away. Scott uses the opportunity to cope with their loss, come to terms with his sexuality, and foster a new romance. However, everything is not what it seems. A beautiful movie to let the tears flow.
- The Marvels – I love this movie. I love the trio’s dynamic. I love the campy Streisand-cat montage. I love it so much. But, we have to agree…Carol and Valkyrie? There’s definitely something there and that’s all I’m saying.
- High School Musical: The Musical – The Series – Legally, I have to include this show. I haven’t shut up about it for five years now. I would take a bullet for Seb and Carlos. Period.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now