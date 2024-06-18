Searchlight Pictures Releases Official Teaser for “A Real Pain” in Theaters This October

Searchlight Pictures has released the official teaser for A Real Pain, coming to theaters this October.

What’s Happening:

  • Check out the official teaser for the Searchlight Pictures film A Real Pain, coming to theaters on October 18th, 2024.

  • Written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg. Mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.
  • Also starring in A Real Pain are:
    • Jennifer Grey (Ferris Bueller's Day Off)
    • Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
    • Kurt Egyiawan (Beasts of No Nation)
    • Liza Sadovy (A Small Light)
    • Daniel Oreskes (Only Murders in the Building)
  • The film is produced by Topic and Fruit Tree, with Ali Herting, Dave McCary, Ewa Puszczynska, Jennifer Semler, Eisenberg and Emma Stone.
  • A Real Pain will be released theatrically on October 18th, right in the thick of awards season.
  • Check out Alex’s review of A Real Pain from a screening during Sundance.
