“All Of Us Strangers” Heading to The Criterion Collection

Searchlight Pictures’ All Of Us Strangers is being added to the prestigious Criterion Collection.

What’s Happening:

is being released as a part of the Criterion Collection later this year. The 4K and Blu-Ray two disc set will include a variety of bonus features, such as interviews with the crew of the film and a behind-the-scenes documentary.

follows Adam, a screenwriter who reconnects with his parents (even though they have been dead for decades) and starts a new relationship amidst his painfully solitary life. The Criterion Collection edition is available for pre-order now and will be available on September 10th.

