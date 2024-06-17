“All Of Us Strangers” Heading to The Criterion Collection

Searchlight Pictures’ All Of Us Strangers is being added to the prestigious Criterion Collection.
What’s Happening:
- Released in 2023, All Of Us Strangers is being released as a part of the Criterion Collection later this year.
- The 4K and Blu-Ray two disc set will include a variety of bonus features, such as interviews with the crew of the film and a behind-the-scenes documentary.
- All of Us Strangers follows Adam, a screenwriter who reconnects with his parents (even though they have been dead for decades) and starts a new relationship amidst his painfully solitary life.
- The Criterion Collection edition is available for pre-order now and will be available on September 10th.
