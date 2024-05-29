Video: New “Kinds of Kindness” Red-Band Trailer Reunites Stars and Director of Searchlight Pictures’ “Poor Things”

Today Searchlight Pictures released a new red-band trailer for its upcoming film Kinds of Kindness from director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer) which reunites him with his Poor Things stars Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe.

What’s happening:

Watch KINDS OF KINDNESS | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures:

What they’re saying:

Searchlight Pictures: “KINDS OF KINDNESS is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.”

Yorgos Lanthimos: "We had started out with one story, but as we were working on it, we thought that it might be interesting to make a film that has a different structure to what we had done before. As we identified the subsequent stories, we wanted to keep a thematic thread, so it felt as if it all belonged under the same umbrella."

Emma Stone: "I loved the script and how it developed into a triptych. The stories weave together in a way that is not necessarily clear but capitalizes on what has come before. I thought the prospect was really exciting."

Kinds of Kindness will be released into select theaters on Friday, June 21st.