Searchlight Pictures Releases Official Teaser for “Kinds of Kindness”

Searchlight Pictures has released the official teaser for Kinds of Kindness which will be in select theaters starting June 21st.

Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

