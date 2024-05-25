Jesse Plemons Wins Best Actor at Cannes Film Festival

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival has wrapped up, and a Searchlight Pictures’ Kinds of Kindness actor took home a huge accolade.

What’s Happening:

The annual Cannes Film Festival, which took place May 14th-25th, is one of the most important film festivals of the year.

Founded in 1946 in Cannes, France, the festival has become an important stomping ground for potential Academy Award nominees. The event ends with the Un Certain Regard award ceremony to honor the year’s top entries.

Searchlight Pictures Kinds of Kindness, won Best Actor for his roles of Robert, Daniel, and Andrew.

won Best Actor for his roles of Robert, Daniel, and Andrew. Described as a triptych fabe, Kinds of Kindness follows three separate stories about a man who attempts to take control of his own life, a man whose wife returns after being lost at sea and seems incredibly different, and a woman who is destined to become a spiritual leader.

follows three separate stories about a man who attempts to take control of his own life, a man whose wife returns after being lost at sea and seems incredibly different, and a woman who is destined to become a spiritual leader. Kinds of Kindness also stars Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe and is set to release in the US on June 21, 2024.

Read More: