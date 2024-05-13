Searchlight’s “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” To Debut Exclusively on Hulu Later This Summer

Hulu has announced when Searchlight’s The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat will debut exclusively on the platform, making its debut later this Summer.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has announced that Searchlight Pictures’ The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat will debut exclusively on the platform on August 23rd.

will debut exclusively on the platform on August 23rd. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat follows a trio of best friends (Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Sanaa Lathan) known as “The Supremes” who, for decades, has weathered life’s storms together through marriage and children, happiness and blues. Now, as heartbreak and illness stir up the past and threaten to destroy their friendship, Odette, Barbara Jean and Clarice see their bond put to the test as they go through their most challenging times yet.

follows a trio of best friends (Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Sanaa Lathan) known as “The Supremes” who, for decades, has weathered life’s storms together through marriage and children, happiness and blues. Now, as heartbreak and illness stir up the past and threaten to destroy their friendship, Odette, Barbara Jean and Clarice see their bond put to the test as they go through their most challenging times yet. The film is directed by Tina Mabry, and is based upon the novel by Edward Kelsey Moore, with a screenplay by Cee Marcellus and Tina Mabry.

The film also stars Russell Hornsby and Mekhi Phifer, as well as Kyanna Simone, Tati Gabrielle, Abigail Achiri, Julian McMahon, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Tony Winters, Dijon Means, Xavier Mills, Cleveland Berto and Ryan Paynter.

Recently, Searchlight released the Sundance drama Suncoast, starring Nico Parker and Laura Linney, and Ned Benson’s romantic fantasy The Greatest Hits, starring Lucy Boynton, both via Hulu. The studio’s upcoming slate for the year also includes Kinds of Kindness (June 21), Yorgos Lanthimos’ follow-up to the Oscar winning Poor Things; Jesse Eisenberg’s acclaimed Sundance pic A Real Pain (October 18), which also stars Kieran Culkin; and Nightbitch (December 6), a dark comedy starring Amy Adams.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now