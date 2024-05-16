20th Century Studios Acquires New Script from “Booksmart” Writers Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern

20th Century Studios has acquired a pitch for an original feature from Booksmart writers Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Plot specifics are being kept under wraps at the moment, however the project has been described as “a mother-daughter comedy with two strong female roles.”
- In addition to scripting Booksmart, the duo most recently penned the hit film 80 for Brady. In the TV world, they have created ABC’s Trophy Wife and Carol’s Second Act for CBS.
- The film will be produced by Will Ferell and Adam McKay’s Gloria Sanchez Productions, which is coming off of success with such acclaimed features as Searchlight’s Theater Camp and Netflix’s May December.
More 20th Century Studios News:
