“The First Omen” Coming Soon to Hulu, Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD

Witness the birth of evil at home with the release of The First Omen on Hulu, digital retailers and Blu-ray and DVD.

What’s Happening:

The First Omen is a prequel to the classic horror film franchise that has been described as “death-fully intense” (Witney Seibold, Slash Film), “truly petrifying” (Daisy Phillipson, Dexerto) and “the best horror movie of the year” (Witney Seibold, Slash Film).

Fans can delve deeper into the franchise with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus features when the film arrives on digital retailer platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home on May 28th and on Blu-ray and DVD July 30th.

The digital release will also include a 2-Movie Bundle, featuring The Omen and The First Omen .

and . Just two days after the digital release, The First Omen will be available to stream on Hulu on May 30th.

Just two days after the digital release, The First Omen will be available to stream on Hulu on May 30th. Horror fans can relive the cult classics with all five Omen films available to stream now on Hulu

Film Synopsis

In this psychological horror prequel to the classic Omen films, a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church. Soon, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her faith, and that reveals a terrifying conspiracy to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.

stars Nell Tiger Free ( ), Tawfeek Barhom ( ), Sonia Braga ( ), Ralph Ineson ( ) and Bill Nighy ( ). The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson based on characters created by David Seltzer (The Omen), with a story by Ben Jacoby (Bleed) and a screenplay by Tim Smith & Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas (Firestarter).

Bonus Features

The Mystery of Margaret – Join director Arkasha Stevenson and stars Nell Tiger Free, Bill Nighy and Maria Caballero as they dive into the character of Margaret, her relationships with other characters, and how she’s manipulated while trying to solve the film’s horrifying mystery.

– Join director Arkasha Stevenson and stars Nell Tiger Free, Bill Nighy and Maria Caballero as they dive into the character of Margaret, her relationships with other characters, and how she’s manipulated while trying to solve the film’s horrifying mystery. The Director’s Vision – Director Arkasha Stevenson talks about her love of horror films, the opportunity to expand on The Omen legacy, and crafting The First Omen entirely through a female lens. She also describes shooting in Rome, and the cast recounts working with Arkasha.

– Director Arkasha Stevenson talks about her love of horror films, the opportunity to expand on legacy, and crafting entirely through a female lens. She also describes shooting in Rome, and the cast recounts working with Arkasha. Signs of The First Omen – Join the director and talented artists as they reveal some of the symbolism within the set designs and the costumes. Learn how the use of practical effects blurs the line between what is real and what is not in The First Omen’s terrifying world.

*Bonus features may vary by product and retailer