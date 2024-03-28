Relive “The Omen” Franchise on Hulu Prior to “The First Omen” Theatrical Release

Ahead of the release of The First Omen in theaters next week, you can catch up on all of the supernatural saga with all five films available to stream on Hulu.

20th Century Studios’ The First Omen , which is a prequel to the classic horror film franchise, is coming to theaters on Friday, April 5th.

To celebrate the new theatrical release, you catch up on the supernatural saga with all five films available to stream on Hulu!

The Omen (1976) – American diplomat Robert (Gregory Peck) adopts Damien (Harvey Stephens) when his wife, Katherine (Lee Remick), delivers a stillborn child. After Damien's first nanny hangs herself, Father Brennan (Patrick Troughton) warns Robert that Damien will kill Katherine's unborn child. Shortly thereafter, Brennan dies and Katherine miscarries when Damien pushes her off a balcony. As more people around Damien die, Robert investigates Damien's background and realizes his adopted son may be the Antichrist.

Damien: The Omen II (1978) – Richard (William Holden) and Ann Thorn (Lee Grant) have taken their 13-year-old nephew, Damien (Jonathan Scott-Taylor), into their Chicago home following the death of Richard's brother seven years earlier. The Thorns love the child, whom they are sending to military school, but not everyone is so sanguine about his presence. Soon after Great Aunt Marion (Sylvia Sidney) expresses concerns about the boy, she dies suddenly and unexpectedly. And she is certainly not the last.

Omen III: The Final Conflict (1981) – In this second sequel to The Omen, Antichrist Damien Thorn (Sam Neill) is now a successful 32-year-old businessman ready to fulfill his destiny. As Damien is appointed United States ambassador to Britain, priests led by Father DeCarlo (Rossano Brazzi) try to kill him. While Damien prepares for the return of Jesus Christ, he takes advantage of his relationship with Kate Reynolds (Lisa Harrow) to recruit her son, Peter (Barnaby Holm), as his follower.

Omen IV: The Awakening (1991) – A Virginia congressman (Michael Woods) and his wife (Faye Grant) see signs of the devil in their adopted daughter, Delia (Asia Vieira).

The Omen (2006) – A new age of evil threatens to arise when an American diplomat (Liev Schreiber) and his wife (Julia Stiles) learn that the child (Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick) they adopted may be the son of Satan. Mystical signs point to the Antichrist's coming battle for dominion over heaven and Earth.

About The First Omen:

When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.

The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free ( Servant ), Tawfeek Barhom ( Mary Magdalene ), Sonia Braga ( Kiss of the Spider Woman ), Ralph Ineson ( The Northman ) and Bill Nighy ( Living ).

stars Nell Tiger Free ( ), Tawfeek Barhom ( ), Sonia Braga ( ), Ralph Ineson ( ) and Bill Nighy ( ). The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson based on characters created by David Seltzer ( The Omen ), with a story by Ben Jacoby ( Bleed ) and a screenplay by Tim Smith & Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas ( Firestarter ).

), with a story by Ben Jacoby ( ) and a screenplay by Tim Smith & Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas ( ). The First Omen, which is a prequel to the classic horror film franchise, opens April 5th, 2024, exclusively in theaters nationwide.