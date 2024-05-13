“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” Conquers the Box Office

The fourth installment in the current Planet of the Apes series exceeded box office expectations during the film’s opening weekend, and was crowned the number one movie at the US domestic box office.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes raked in $131.2 million worldwide in its debut weekend, providing the series with its second largest opening.

Domestically, the film brought in $58.5 million, making it king of the box office over the weekend.

Director Wes Ball received the largest box office debut in his career with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes — which he described as “kind of a prequel and a sequel.”

Ball accredits the success of the film with its ability to bridge the newer Planet of the Apes movies with the 1968 original film.

Critics have been enthralled with the film, providing it with a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Specifically, critics were wowed by its world creation and specific effects.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stars: Freya Allan Owen Teague Kevin Durand

Director Wes Ball on bridging the franchise with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes : “We gave it a new spirit, a new character, a younger character, who’s going to rediscover a world with us as the audience.”

Tony Chambers, EVP of Theatrical Distribution: "It is a great result – a testament to the quality of the movie, the love and affinity for the franchise and it is a great way to kick-start the summer box office."

