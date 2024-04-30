“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” Releases Final Trailer

The final trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been released.

What’s Happening:

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes , the newest film in the long running franchise, has released its final trailer.

, the newest film in the long running franchise, has released its final trailer. The film jumps several generations into the future from Caesar’s trilogy, showing a planet run by apes with humans living in the shadows.

One young ape starts to question a new tyrannical leader, throwing his entire worldview into question.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is exclusively in theaters on May 10th.

