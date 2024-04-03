“Deadpool & Wolverine” Tops Fandango’s Most Anticipated Summer Films List

As Variety reports, Deadpool & Wolverine has been named the most anticipated film of the summer.

What's Happening:

The annual Moviegoing Trends & Insights study by Fandango has ranked the most anticipated Summer Films of this year.

This year’s list includes Disney releases such as Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2 , and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

, and These results were revealed just ahead of CinemaCon in Las Vegas taking place April 8 through 11.

In this study they surveyed more than 6,000 movie goers.

Top Ten Most Anticipated Summer Films:

Deadpool & Wolverine

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Despicable Me 4

A Quiet Place: Day One

Inside Out 2

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

The Watchers

The Fall Guy

The Garfield Movie

Borderlands

What They're Saying:

Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango: “2023 proved that fans have an enduring love for the theatrical experience, and 2024 is continuing the positive momentum as moviegoers can’t wait to see their favorite characters and franchises return to the big screen this summer. This past year underscored consumers’ appetite to watch different types of content in theaters, in addition to beloved films. This was evident with the success of concert films from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, and our study uncovers that moviegoers want even more diverse content to experience on the big screen, which we think is a great opportunity for exhibitors.”